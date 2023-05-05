  • Friday, 5th May, 2023

UN Agency Urges Govts Not to Return People to Sudan

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Friday called on governments to allow civilians fleeing Sudan into their territory and not to send them back to the conflict-torn country.

“We’re advising governments not to return people to Sudan because of the conflict that’s going on there,” Elizabeth Tan, UNHCR’s Director of International Protection, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

“This applies to Sudanese nationals, to foreign nationals, including refugees who are being hosted in Sudan, stateless persons, as well as those who do not have a passport or any other form of identification,” Tan said.

The conflict in Sudan has forced about 100,000 people to flee to neighbouring countries, according to the UN, and has hindered aid deliveries in a country where about one-third of people already relied on humanitarian assistance.

Tan said there was no indication that civilians from Sudan were not being allowed to enter neighbouring countries, even though there was a build-up of people at the border with Egypt.

“There are likely to be high levels of international protection needs amongst those who are fleeing,” Tan said of civilians fleeing Sudan. (Reuters/NAN)

UN Agency Urges Govts Not to Return People to Sudan

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Friday called on governments to allow civilians fleeing Sudan into their territory and not to send them back to the conflict-torn country.

“We’re advising governments not to return people to Sudan because of the conflict that’s going on there,” Elizabeth Tan, UNHCR’s Director of International Protection, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.

“This applies to Sudanese nationals, to foreign nationals, including refugees who are being hosted in Sudan, stateless persons, as well as those who do not have a passport or any other form of identification,” Tan said.

The conflict in Sudan has forced about 100,000 people to flee to neighbouring countries, according to the UN, and has hindered aid deliveries in a country where about one-third of people already relied on humanitarian assistance.

Tan said there was no indication that civilians from Sudan were not being allowed to enter neighbouring countries, even though there was a build-up of people at the border with Egypt.

“There are likely to be high levels of international protection needs amongst those who are fleeing,” Tan said of civilians fleeing Sudan. (Reuters/NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.