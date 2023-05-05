UN: 37.8 Million Persons in Need of Protection in Sahel

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

More than 37.8 million people in the Sahel would need assistance and protection due to security challenges, political, socio-economic, and environmental factors, the United Nations (UN) Women has estimated.



Possible solutions are expected to be discussed at ongoing meeting in Niamey, Niger, where stakeholders would reflect on the theme: “Adapting the women, peace and security agenda to the changing context of the Sahel: rethinking and readjusting approaches,” and launch the project: “Leadership of women’s organisations for peace and security in the Sahel.”



The meeting is under the aegis of the Ministry of Women’s Promotion and Child Protection and with funding from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Governments of the G5 Sahel countries, UN Women and its partners, civil society organisations, development partners and regional and international experts.

According to a statement by UN Women, the Sahel region faces numerous security challenges, compounded by political, socioeconomic, and environmental factors. Extremist and terrorist armed groups as well as inter-communal conflicts have negative impacts on communities, forcing millions of people to move, they stated, predicting that by 2023, more than 37.8 million Sahelians would need assistance and protection.



The statement lamented that women and girls were often the first to be affected by the crises, increasing their vulnerability and marginalisation in society. Yet, they are key players in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, as well as in the promotion of sustainable peace and development.

The statement added that: “It is within this framework that UN Women and its partners decided to organise this high-level regional meeting funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands to discuss the issues and challenges facing women and girls in the Sahel region, but also to explore solutions for their effective participation in promoting peace and development.”



The statement further read: “Niger is a land of welcome and opportunity and the laboratory of the nexus. We are honored and happy to receive the delegations of the sister countries of the G5 Sahel and other countries for this colloquium coupled with the launch of the regional program on capacity building of civil society organisations in the implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda financed by the Netherlands which we welcome.”



It added that it was in these terms that Mrs. Allahoury Aminata Zourkaleini, Niger’s Minister of Women Promotion and Child Protection, denotes the satisfaction of the choice of Niger for the organisation of the three days meeting in Niamey.

She said the meeting would see the participation of government representatives, civil society organisations, development partners and regional and international experts.