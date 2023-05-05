TNBA: BON Extends Voting Deadline to May 10



The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has announced an extension of the voting deadline for The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) to May 10, from the May 4 it was previously.



The announcement was contained in a statement by the awards Steering Committee, headed by Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, President, Silverbird Group.

The committee explained that the deadline extension was to allow members of the public more time to vote for their preferred nominees in the various award categories.



Last week, the awards judges’ panel, headed by Mr. Emeka Mba, former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), released the nominees’ list after the completion of the shortlisting process. The awards ceremony would be held on 17 May.



“We decided to extend the voting deadline by six days to enable members of the public and shortlisted nominees’ colleagues vote for them in the various award categories radio and television broadcasting. Each voter is allowed a total of 100 votes that can be used as wished,” the statement said.

The committee assured members of the public of the fidelity of the voting process, adding that the objective of the awards is to raise the broadcast industry standard by recognising and rewarding excellence in practice.