Niger House of Assembly to Probe Head of  Secretariat of APC Governor-elect

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Head of the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor-elect is set to be probed by the Niger state House of Assembly.

Alhaji Isah Adamu was appointed to the 21-man strong Secretariat by Governor-elect Umar Mohammed Bago last March.

However, the state house of assembly, at its sitting yesterday resolved to probe Alhaji Isah Adamu for alleged mismanagement of public funds while serving as the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in 2022 removed Isah Adamu from the position of Chairman of NSUBEB without givingany specific reason for the action.

A letter from the office of the Secretary to the State Government the SSG Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, which announced the removal of Isah Adamu, said the sack of the Chairman was due to some observed anomalies in the operations of the board.

The Kontagora emirate council after the government action also sacked Isah Adamu as a traditional title holder for what it called “indiscipline, disloyalty and abuse of office” as the Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board.

On their part, at plenary the House of Assembly, set up a committee headed by the member representing Bosso constituency Alhaji Malik Madaki Bosso, to probe the embattled former NSUBEB chairman.

The seven-man committee has one week to complete its assignment and turn in its report. During plenary four bills, a law to establish Niger state College of Nursing and Midwifery,a bill to establish Niger state investment promotion council, a bill for a law to establish public service training institute Minna and A bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Niger state sports commission also passed through first reading.

