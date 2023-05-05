Kwara Northerners Insist on Filling Vacant RMAFC Position

The Kwara North Development Council (kWANDCO) has urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to ensure that the vacant Kwara slot at the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is filled by another Kwara Northerner since the former occupier was from the senatorial district.

Edu-born Alhaji Yaman, who occupied the Kwara slot at the commission, had last year resigned from the RMAFC when he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for governorship slot on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election.

“Since then the Kwara slot has remained vacant at the important commission. We are aware of some unhealthy jostling for the slot by another senatorial district. We feel this should not be so. Against this background, we are urging our peace-loving Governor AbdulRazaq to ensure that a competent Kwara Northerner is given the slot. This is for equity and fairness.

“It will not be fair to replace a Kwara Northerner who resigned from the position with someone else from either Kwara south or Kwara Central. We are confident that the leadership of APC and the government will make sure that the seat remains in the senatorial district, especially given the support the party enjoyed from the district in the last elections,” the group said.

