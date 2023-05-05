  • Friday, 5th May, 2023

Kwara Northerners Insist on Filling Vacant RMAFC Position

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Kwara North Development Council (kWANDCO) has urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to ensure that the vacant Kwara slot at the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is filled by another Kwara Northerner since the former occupier was from the senatorial district.

Edu-born Alhaji Yaman, who occupied the Kwara slot at the commission, had last year resigned from the RMAFC when he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for governorship slot on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election.

“Since then the Kwara slot has remained vacant at the important commission. We are aware of some unhealthy jostling for the slot by another senatorial district. We feel this should not be so. Against this background, we are urging our peace-loving Governor AbdulRazaq to ensure that a competent Kwara Northerner is given the slot. This is for equity and fairness.

“It will not be fair to replace a Kwara Northerner who resigned from the position with someone else from either Kwara south or Kwara Central. We are confident that the leadership of APC and the government will make sure that the seat remains in the senatorial district, especially given the support the party enjoyed from the district in the last elections,” the group said.

Kwara Northerners Insist on Filling Vacant RMAFC Position

The Kwara North Development Council (kWANDCO) has urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to ensure that the vacant Kwara slot at the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is filled by another Kwara Northerner since the former occupier was from the senatorial district.

Edu-born Alhaji Yaman, who occupied the Kwara slot at the commission, had last year resigned from the RMAFC when he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for governorship slot on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election.

“Since then the Kwara slot has remained vacant at the important commission. We are aware of some unhealthy jostling for the slot by another senatorial district. We feel this should not be so. Against this background, we are urging our peace-loving Governor AbdulRazaq to ensure that a competent Kwara Northerner is given the slot. This is for equity and fairness.

“It will not be fair to replace a Kwara Northerner who resigned from the position with someone else from either Kwara south or Kwara Central. We are confident that the leadership of APC and the government will make sure that the seat remains in the senatorial district, especially given the support the party enjoyed from the district in the last elections,” the group said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.