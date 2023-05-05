  • Friday, 5th May, 2023

Katsina NUJ Advocates Improved Welfare Packages for Journalists

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Katsina State Council, has advocated the need for improved welfare packages for members by media owners in the country.

The state NUJ Chairman, Mr. Tukur Hassan-Dan-Ali, disclosed this on Wednesday’s evening in a statement he issued to journalists to commemorate 2023 World Press Freedom Day.

He said that most Nigerian journalists, especially freelancers, were poorly paid, equipped and motivated by their employers to discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

Hassan-Dan-Ali said: “We therefore call on all proprietors of print and broadcast media organisations to as a matter of urgency give priority to the welfare of their workers.”

He, however, admonished practicing journalists in the state to continue to adhere strictly to journalism’s ethics in the discharge of their professional duties as the watchdogs of the society.

He recalled that journalists played a vital role in the struggle and successful attainment of Nigeria’s independence in 1960, as well as the return to the current democratic dispensation from 1999 to date.

In Katsina, he said, the pen professionals have in no small measure contributed to the general development of the state through positive reportage of issues and events that affect governance and the generality of people in the state.

He added that NUJ members in Katsina State would continue to work assiduously with security agencies to mitigate security challenges bedeviling the state and other neighbouring
states.

