Jonathan, Wabara, Others Pay Tributes as Diri’s Father’s Remains Begins Final Journey Home

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dame Patience, one-time Senate President and Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, Steve Akpana and his wife, were among prominent personalities at the service of songs for late Pa Abraham Diri, father of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.



The event, which took place Wednesday at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, the state capital, marked the commencement of a week-long funeral rites of Pa Diri.

Inspector General of Police, Alkali Ahmed Baba, represented by the new Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Romokere Ibani; President, Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba; elder statesman and Ijaw national leader, Chief Edwin Clark, represented by Amb. Boladei Igali; retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Michael Zuokumor; retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Francis Tabai; and former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Timi Alaibe, were also in attendance.



Pa Diri, a retired headmaster, who died on February 12, 2023 at 88 years old, was a devout Christian and a Lay Reader in the Anglican Church of Nigeria.

In his tribute, Wabara noted that Pa Diri’s first three names: Abraham, Joseph and Michael, reflected his true Christian background.

“Pa Diri believed in education and groomed his children well, which was why he was referred to as a no-nonsense headmaster.”

Wabara also noted that one of the late octogenarian’s dreams was to become a councillor, which he could not achieve, but must have been fulfilled seeing his son emerge Bayelsa governor.



Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Council and immediate past deputy governor of the state, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), described Pa Diri as a disciplinarian.



He said the late Diri’s sterling qualities reflected in the governance style of his son, Senator Diri, who exudes humility and forthrightness.

According to him, “we have all lost a great father. My prayer for the family is that they should continue to cherish his loving and fond memories.”

In a sermon titled, “The Undisputable Fate of Man,” Rt. Rev Victor Ebipadei Okporu, praised Pa Diri’s selfless services to his community, particularly in the Anglican Church where he served as a Lay Reader.



Other notable personalities at the event were Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere; the state’s Acting Chief Judge, Justice Matilda Ayemieye; former military administrator of the state, Navy Capt Caleb Olubolade (rtd); wife of former governor of the state, Mrs. Margaret Alamieyeseigha, and chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo.

Others were state and National assembly lawmakers, commissioners, former military governor of Rivers State, who was chairman of the state traditional rulers council, King Alfred Diete-Spiff as well as the current chairman of the council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, other traditional rulers, notable clerics and Christian leaders, among top government functionaries.