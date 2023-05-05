How Live Streaming is Transforming Gaming Movement in Africa 

The African gaming industry is experiencing a thrilling evolution, driven by the explosion of live streaming’s popularity. Whether amateur or professional, esports players flock to live streaming platforms to showcase their skills and engage with their audience. The result is a dynamic and constantly growing community of gamers across the continent.

The African gaming industry has undergone a remarkable transformation in the last five years, no longer restricted to outdated internet cafés. Thanks to the rise of smartphones and high internet penetration, 95% of gamers on the continent now play from home. But that’s just the beginning. With the seismic shift to live streaming, the African gaming scene is about to take off, offering boundless opportunities for gamers and developers alike. Get ready to witness the explosive growth of African gaming.

Future of Gaming in Africa

According to a report by Newzoo and Carry1st, the industry recorded a massive uptick in the number of gamers in Sub-Saharan Africa from 77 million in 2015 to 186 million in 2021. This is mainly due to the expansion of internet connectivity, digital technology, and social media, combined with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gaming industry is snowballing, and Africa is making its mark on global esports. In addition to the impressive numbers – Statista projects the Games Live Streaming market revenue to reach US$346.00m in 2023, with an estimated 166.00m users by 2027 – African gamers are also gaining recognition worldwide. Kenyan esports player Sylvia Gathoni, also known as QueenArrow, was recently named in Forbes 30 list and won the best female player at the CANOC eSports Series in Guadeloupe. South African streamer Grant Hinds, with over 40,000 YouTube subscribers, has collaborated with top brands like Red Bull and Xbox. These talented individuals are just the beginning of the growing esports movement in Africa.

It’s clear that the African gaming industry is just getting started, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Future Generation of African Gamers

Despite facing numerous challenges such as limited resources and unreliable internet connections, the gaming industry in Africa is thriving, with more people getting involved.

Game studios are now embracing ownership concepts, allowing players to possess and trade in-game characters, while also incorporating African cultural heritage into their games. Join us as we explore the exciting world of African gaming.

One such example is Qene Games, a pioneering game studio that aims to transform Africa’s gaming landscape with award-winning titles such as Kukulu and Gebeta. Kukulu won the 2018 AppsAfrica award for Best Media & Entertainment App, while Gebeta won the prestigious Best App of the Year award in 2020.

Qene Games is dedicated to supporting African gamers and their unique challenges. That is why they’ve introduced Kinet Live, a feature that could revolutionize how gamers earn with their talent.

Live-streaming is the future of gaming, and we want to ensure that African gamers are not left behind,” said Dawit. “With Kinet Live, we are creating a level playing field where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. And it’s not just limited to pro gamers – anyone with a passion for live streaming can now take advantage of Kinet and earn money by streaming their gameplay.”

The rise of live-streaming in the African gaming industry is a testament to the ingenuity and creativity of African gamers. With the power of live-streaming, African gamers can now compete on a global stage and showcase their skills to a wider audience.