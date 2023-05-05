Corruption: ICPC Willing to Conduct System Study on Anambra Ministries

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has expressed its preparedness to conduct systems study on ministries, agencies and parastatals in Anambra State, if invited by the state government.



The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner for Anambra State, ICPC office, Mr. Godwin Oche, stated this during a visit to the May congress of the Anambra Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Awka the state capital.

Oche, who was represented by the officer in charge of Public Enlightenment and Education, Mr. Inalegwu Shaibu, said within months of the establishment of ICPC in Anambra State, the commission has achieved quite a lot.



Shaibu said: “We have achieved a lot within the few months we have been in Anambra State, and that includes systems visits to major institutions and holding of trainings.



“Systems visit is a duty we undertake to institutions without informing them, to look at their operations and also advise them on what entails corruption and what does not.

“We are more concerned about federal organisations, but we will be happy if the state government approaches us to conduct systems studies on their organisations.



“We also hold trainings and workshops for staff members, because it is not everyone that knows what and what entails corrupt practices.

“We were operating from Enugu before now, but we just opened our Anambra office, and we are here to partner with you as journalists, to ensure that we fight corruption in Nigeria.”

Shaibu stated some federal institutions in Anambra where they have conducted systems study to include; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Federal Polytechnic, Oko.