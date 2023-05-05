  • Friday, 5th May, 2023

Corruption: ICPC Willing to Conduct System Study on Anambra Ministries

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has expressed its preparedness to conduct systems study on ministries, agencies and parastatals in Anambra State, if invited by the state government.


The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner for Anambra State, ICPC office, Mr. Godwin Oche, stated this during a visit to the May congress of the Anambra Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in Awka the state capital.
Oche, who was represented by the officer in charge of Public Enlightenment and Education, Mr. Inalegwu Shaibu, said within months of the establishment of ICPC in Anambra State, the commission has achieved quite a lot.


Shaibu said: “We have achieved a lot within the few months we have been in Anambra State, and that includes systems visits to major institutions and holding of trainings.


“Systems visit is a duty we undertake to institutions without informing them, to look at their operations and also advise them on what entails corruption and what does not.
“We are more concerned about federal organisations, but we will be happy if the state government approaches us to conduct systems studies on their organisations.


“We also hold trainings and workshops for staff members, because it is not everyone that knows what and what entails corrupt practices.
“We were operating from Enugu before now, but we just opened our Anambra office, and we are here to partner with you as journalists, to ensure that we fight corruption in Nigeria.”
Shaibu stated some federal institutions in Anambra where they have conducted systems study to include; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and Federal Polytechnic, Oko.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.