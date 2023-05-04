Women, Youths Protest Persistent Killings in Plateau, Block Jos-Abuja Highway

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A large number of women and youths in Riyom, Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau state, yesterday blocked the busy Jos-Abuja highway to protest incessant killings by gunmen in their communities.

They have also accused the military Special Task Force in the state of complacency in the face of the gale of attacks that have claimed several lives in the area.

The protest was triggered by an attack at Hoss on Tuesday night that claimed two lives.

One of the protesters, Mr. Gyang Dalyop said: “Our people are grieved by the persistent attacks and killings by gunmen in our communities. That is why we have come out again to protest and to call on the government’s attention to the trouble we are facing.

“Could you imagine that two young men were killed again last night (Tuesday)? The victims were killed a few meters from a military checkpoint in the community. If the people are not safe and can be killed even close to where soldiers are stationed, then the soldiers have no business stationed amongst us.”

Also lamenting on the development, Mrs. Hannatu Rop said the community was tired of the killings and the inability of the security agents to apprehend those behind the acts.

She called on the government to intervene in the situation before it degenerates into full-blown mayhem.

THISDAY gathered that there have been killings in the community and that last week some miners were hacked by the gunmen at Lamba community in the local government.

The protest caused serious traffic gridlock along the highway, leaving commuters on the highway stranded.