  • Thursday, 4th May, 2023

Women, Youths Protest Persistent Killings in Plateau, Block Jos-Abuja Highway

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A large number of women and youths in Riyom, Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau state,  yesterday  blocked the busy Jos-Abuja highway to protest incessant killings by gunmen in their communities.

They have also accused the military Special Task Force in the state of complacency in the face of the gale of attacks that have claimed several lives in the area.

The protest was triggered by an attack at Hoss on Tuesday night that claimed two lives.

One of the protesters, Mr. Gyang Dalyop said: “Our people are grieved by the persistent attacks and killings by gunmen in our communities. That is why we have come out again to protest and to call on the government’s attention to the trouble we are facing.

“Could you imagine that two young men were killed again last night (Tuesday)? The victims were killed a few meters from a military checkpoint in the community. If the people are not safe and can be killed even close to where soldiers are stationed, then the soldiers have no business stationed amongst us.”

Also lamenting on the development, Mrs. Hannatu Rop said the community was tired of the killings and the inability of the security agents to apprehend those behind the acts.

She called on the government to intervene in the situation before it degenerates into full-blown mayhem.

THISDAY gathered that there have been killings in the community and that last week some miners were hacked by the gunmen at Lamba community in the local government.

The protest caused serious traffic gridlock along the highway, leaving commuters on the highway stranded.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.