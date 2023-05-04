Sudan: Evacuees Received N100K Transport Stipends, Says Humanitarian Affairs Minister

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said that federal government paid N37.6 million to cover the transport fares of the 376 Nigerians who arrived in Abuja late Wednesday night from the armed conflicts in Sudan.

The first batch of 94 evacuees touched down aboard a Nigerian Airforce Hercules C-130 while the remaining 282 persons came back on an Air Peace flight.

The minister who received the returnees said that each of the returnee was given a stipend of N100,000 to transport themselves back to their families.

She added that hotel accommodation has also been arranged for the evacuees until they reunite with their families while those who need medical attention have also been taken care of.

“We are happy that they arrived safely and no life was lost. They have gone through a very traumatizing period but thank God that they are back home.

“We thank the federal government for the successful rescue operation of Nigerians in Sudan. We pray that there is peace in Sudan and every other part of this country. War is not a good thing. You can see that people who have gone to study have suddenly become refugees. This is not just an international crisis but a humanitarian crisis”, Farouq Umar said.

The minister also stated that in line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, no Nigerian who wants to flee the situation in Sudan will be left behind.

She said the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the relevant MDAs like NEMA, NCFRMI, NIDCOM, NIA and the Nigerian Airforce were working in tandem with the Nigerian Missions in Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia and Chad to ensure that no one is left behind.

“Thus, every Nigerian escaping the situation in Sudan will be returned home in safety and in dignity. The evacuation exercise went through treacherous and difficult third-party vendors which resulted in the glitches experienced during the mission. Other flights are being scheduled and will be more frequent to Sudan until all Nigerian citizens are safely returned home” Umar Farouq said.