Sanlam Life  Rewards Sales Champions, Holds Customers’ Forum

Ebere Nwoji

Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, formerly FBN Insurance Limited, recently rewarded outstanding members of the sales force at the 2022 MD/CEO Ember Championship and The Retail Annual Competition (TRAC) held in Jos, Plateau State. Sanlam Life boasts a potent sales force with thousands of vibrant men and women all over Nigeria. According to the insurer, the sales force is in different categories ranging from Financial Advisors to Area Sales Managers.

In his comment, the Executive Director, Retail Distribution, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, Odinakachi Umekwe, commended the efforts of the retail team for the outstanding performances they put forward despite the macroeconomic headwinds of the year 2022. Umekwe said; “Our sales champions all over Nigeria have sold insurance under the most challenging environment to ensure the company stays ahead in the retail space. This TRAC ceremony is to adequately recognise and reward the overall top sales men and women for the year and motivate others to strive for more.”

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Life Insurance Limited, Tunde Mimiko, presented a brand-new Hyundai Accent car to the overall winner of the 2022 TRAC Award, Agene Jacob Israel (Financial Advisors category), Winners in other categories got cash prizes, return tickets to United States of America, a trip to Dubai as well as training opportunity at the South African Business School, University of Stellenbosch.

Receiving his award, an elated Agene Jacob Israel, thanked his Manager, Vivian Ibeawuchi, for encouraging him, and also the management of Sanlam Life Insurance for the kind gesture.