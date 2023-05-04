Rayda Connect Session Harps on Business Opportunities  “

The second edition of Rayda Connect, a series of conversations and learning sessions around issues that affect businesses has stressed the need for business owners and business managers to always take advantage of business opportunities. The event, which took place at Workstation, Victoria Island, Lagos, featured panel sessions, which addressed issues like navigating remote and distributed teams, insuring business fixed assets, and streamlining fixed assets disposal.

Addressing attendees of the Rayda Connect event, CEO of Rayda Francis Osifo, said the gathering served as an opportunity for executives and business owners to discuss their experiences in managing their businesses with more focus on the opportunities for people to collaborate and network. According to him, it is important to talk about the fixed assets of businesses.

“One of the things we’ve seen is that a lot of companies spend money acquiring fixed assets around their business, but there is usually no visibility and oversight on how those assets are moving and whether those assets are providing value for the business. Whether it is from the point where you acquire them to the point where you manage them or even to disposing of them.

“Today, a lot of our employees are not in one city or in one country. This poses some interesting problems like how to get work assets to them, how to recover these assets when they leave, how to streamline the disposal of those assets, how to ensure that those assets are secure and that the information and the intellectual property that sits on those assets don’t get tampered with therefore costing the business a lot,” he said.