Pragmatic Play Partners Mr Macaroni on Social Tournaments

In his words, Adebowale ‘Debo’ Adedayo is “doing well.” Better known as Mr Macaroni, the increasingly popular humourist recently partnered with Pragmatic Play, one of the leading providers of game content to the iGaming industry, on the second edition of its Social Tournaments.

Over the last Easter holidays, the Greece-based developer founded in 2012 invited the public in its Nigerian market to play its expertly designed games for free. On Tuesday, Mr Macaroni presented the top three prizes to their winners at his office.

A student of Computer Science at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Dansuma Paul, won a PS5. It was his first attempt at the games. Victor Urieto, a Medical Doctor who only started playing last December, went home with a brand-new Lenovo laptop. An artisan, Tiler, Johnson Olusoji, a first-time player, felt on top of the world with the grand prize of a 65-inch Hisense TV.

All the winners said the complementary nature of the Pragmatic Play Social Tournaments attracted them. According to Godwin Solomon, Africa Continent Manager of Pragmatic, who was in the company of Adeleye Awakan, a consultant for betting and gaming in Africa, the purpose of the competition is to give the top of the mind awareness to Pragmatic Play games when thinking of similar products in the industry.