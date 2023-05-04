Osun PDP: Adeleke Urges Members to Unite Behind New Executives





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, called on all members of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) to unite behind the new executives of the party headed by Mr. Sunday Bisi and hold the banner of love high in the state.

Speaking at the 2023 party congress held at the Stadium Complex, Osogbo, he said, “We have elected our new leaders to work with the Imole government, and to support the people’s government.

“Unity is very key. We need all of us to join hands together and move PDP from strength to strength. To PDP members, be assured that your government is working, dividends of democracy is here and is here to stay and, to Osun people, this PDP government is for the people, of the people and by the people.

“To delegates, the field is open. Let’s do it and show that is PDP. We have class. Let’s show them that in PDP, we know how to do things.”

In his acceptance address, Bisi said, “I know what it takes to lead a party into government. I have done it before and I will do it again by the grace of God. I am going to unite the party more, everybody will be on the same page under my leadership.

“People are happy in Osun State with what our governor is doing to the state, In less than four months, they have seen changes, salaries, and arrears have been paid, and workers have been promoted. Infrastructure development is ongoing.

“We had workers’ day here a few days ago, I have been in Osun for several years, I have not seen the kind of turnout before because they trooped out en mass.”

The Chairman also noted that, “When you have a united party, then the governor will be able to concentrate, and there won’t be any distractions. I will ensure that and bring everybody into the party so that we will be able to move the state forward.”