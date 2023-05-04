Olukorede Adenowo Appointed CEO Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria

Standard Chartered has announced the appointment of Olukorede Adenowo (K.O) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited.

According to a statement yesterday, his appointment as CEO followed his recent appointment as Executive Director, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking business in Nigeria where he is responsible for driving and implementing the bank’s business strategy for its corporate clients.

Prior to the latest appointment, he was the Chief Executive Officer for Standard Chartered Bank, The Gambia with dual responsibility for managing the bank’s business interest in Senegal.

He had been a Non-Executive Director of the bank in Sierra Leone and also served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Standard Chartered Gambia.

“K.O has a total of 35 years post-university experience in Banking, Finance and Consulting. He was a founding staff of Standard Chartered Bank in Nigeria and has held various senior positions in Standard Chartered Bank Group in the last 24 years. He has served as Head of Origination and Client Corporates for Standard Chartered, West Africa; Deputy Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon and a senior management executive in the Wholesale Bank in Standard Chartered Nigeria.

“In his penultimate role as Africa Co-Head Financial Institutions and Public Sector business for SCB, K.O provided strong leadership in building and managing key strategic FI relationships across West Africa.

“He worked closely with several Banks and Governments across the region i.e. Cameroon, Gabon, Senegal, Ghana, and most recently Nigeria in advising them on accessing international capital markets and ultimately improving the banks visibility in Public Sector for business success and growth in an increasingly stringent regulatory environment.

“He was also appointed the first Regional Head of Global Corporates for Standard Chartered Africa where he led the Africa Multinational business,” the statement added.

Prior to joining the bank, he had worked in Societe Generale Bank Nigeria and Deloitte Nigeria, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1990.

An Economist turned Chartered Accountant; he was appointed Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Institute Accountants of Nigeria in 2000. He is an alumnus of INSEAD and Said Business School of Oxford University where he had management training in Leadership and holds an MBA from the Lagos Business School.

He is married to Olajumoke and both have two children.

“Korede takes over as CEO from Lamin Manjang. After 24 years of service providing strategic direction in various capacities across seven markets in Africa and Middle East, including CEO for Kenya and East Africa, Oman, Uganda and Sierra Leone, Lamin has been promoted to Vice Chairman for Africa and will be based in Nigeria,” the statement added.