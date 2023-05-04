Lagos Government Names Inauguration Committee for Sanwo-Olu’s Second Term





A 22-man committee, which would coordinate activities for the May 29 swearing-in of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s and Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat’s second term in office was yesterday constituted.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information & Strategy Lagos State/Chairman Publicity Committee, Gbenga Omotoso.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, is Chairman of the Committee. A former Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, Mrs. Saidat Olayinka Oladunjoye, is Vice-Chairman.

According to the statement, members of the various sub-committees that would organise the inauguration include the Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo; Abayomi Oluyomi; Gbenga Omotoso; Engr. (Mrs.) Aramide Adeyoye; Olawale Musa; Sukanmi Oyegbola; Bayo Ogunlana and Dr. A. W. Olarinmoye.

Others on the list are: Kolade Alabi; Bolaji Durojaiye; Tunde Onigbanjo; Adetoun Sanwo-Olu; Tejumade Lawal; Belinda Aderonke Odeneye; Kunle Fagbemi; Fola Hamzat; Simi Mosuro; Dr. Hakeem Shittu and Mrs. Ayiri Oladunmoye.

Mrs Adenike G. Akanbi is Secretary of the Committee, which also has the Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab and Mr Bimbo Onabanjo as members.

The committee has started working.