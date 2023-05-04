Labour Party Describes Apapa-led Factional NEC in Bauchi as Invalid

•Accuses judge of bias over ex parte order

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja



The Julius Abure-led faction of Labour Party has called on its members across the country to jettison the Bashiru Lamidi Apapa-led National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held yesterday in Bauchi State, describing it as illegal.

The faction also accused Justice Hamza Muazu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of bias and grant of ‘injurious ex parte orders’ against its suspended National Chairman and other senior national officers of the party.

Speaking at press conference held at the party national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, factional Acting National Publicity Secretary, of Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, said the ex parte order granted by Justice Hamza to the “Apapa-led rebellious group of the party has not only exposed the party to more dangers, the delay tactics allegedly deployed has caused eyebrows to raise.”

Obiora who spoke exclusively with THISDAY, after the briefing, said the party might be forced to petition the NJC over the issue if the right thing was not done.

He lamented that, “were it not for the ex-parte order of the FCT High Court mischievously granted and sustained by Justice Hamza Muazu which dangerously exposed the party to danger instead of protecting it, these matter would have died a natural death.

He said: “We have it on good authority that their sponsors are leaving nothing to chance and have vowed to continue to instigate crisis in Labour Party with the intention of benefiting from the instability which they hope will affect the party’s case at the tribunal.

“Let me also use this opportunity to intimate you on the legal tussle under purview. On the 5th of April, 2023, an Edo State High Court restrained the Labour Party’s Executive of Ward 3, Arue Uromi, Edo state from suspending Barrister Julius Abure as the National Chairman of Labour Party.

“In the case filed before His Lordship, Justice E.O Ahamioje, with case NO. HCU/21/2023, Julius Abure on behalf of other claimants filed the Motion ex-parte against the defendants including Thompson Ehiguese who is the Ward 3 Chairman, Lucky Shaibu and Labour Party.

“The enrolment orders include but not limited to an order of interim injunction restraining the party or officers of the party from suspending or expelling Abure, pending the determination of the motion on notice.

“On this, Justice Ahamioje after consideration of the claims granted interim injunction restraining the defendants from suspending Abure.

“Same day, an Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Muazu also issued an ex-parte order restraining Abure and three others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.”

According to Obiora, without the approval of the NEC of the party, the Apapa led group procured the services of Police and DSS and marched to the national headquarters of the party, massively attacked the property where they forcefully took over Secretariat and in the process sacked workers and party members who were at the Secretariat, declared themselves the new executive members of the party and went away with sensitive documents.

He pointed out that the Edo State High court and the FCT High Court, “are courts of equal and coordinate jurisdiction and such, the status quo ought to have been maintained.”

“It amazes one to note that while they are quick to respect the order of the FCT court they flagrantly dishonoured the Edo court orders, even when they are fully aware of the consequences of their actions.

“Within minutes of the brutal invasion, they reversed most of the decisions passed by the legally constituted NWC for which all of them played active roles.

“They upturned the suspension of the former National Youth Leader, Anselem Eragbe and the former National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi. They went ahead and awarded themselves title and offices in contravention of the court order.

“I will pause here to tell you our worries about the absurdity and abnormality of the ex-parte order granted by Justice Muazu which has since emboldened these dissidents. An ex-parte order is granted to protect the res, that is the property. And who is the party?

“The current and legally elected leadership. The res is Abure who is the chairman of the party. Ex-parte order is granted on extreme emergency. For ex-party order to be granted, it means that the matter must be an urgent one. If it is not granted within 48 hours, something will happen or maybe someone will die.”

On the Bauchi NEC meeting, he said, “in furtherance of the directives from their paymasters, the Apapa led faction are meeting in Bauchi for a fake and unlawful National Executive Council (NEC).

“Surprisingly, this is coming barely two weeks after the party held its very successful NEC meeting in Asaba, Delta state that was attended by virtually all NEC members including 36 state chairmen and Secretaries, all members of the National Working Committee, most of the elected members of the national assembly, leader and presidential candidate of the party, Mr. Peter Obi, party trustees including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) amongst others.”