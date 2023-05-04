Galadima: Buhari Has Set Nigeria 100 Years Back





Emma Okonji and Nosa Alekhuogie



With few weeks to the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure, his administration has continued to receive heavy criticism, especially from the opposition parties as the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) chieftain, Buba Galadima, yesterday, said the Buhari’s government has set Nigeria 100 years back with poor governance

According to him, if Buhari had left Nigeria the way he met it in 2015, he would have been applauded and escorted with a funfare to his home town, Daura, in Katsina State, or to any part of the country he chooses to live after May 29.

Galadima who spoke on the ‘Morning Show’ on ARISE News Channels, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, said Buhari divided Nigeria along religious and ethnic lines, and crashed economic policies which affected dollar rates badly.

“Insecurity was confined to the north-east but today, citizens cannot travel to any part of Nigeria,” he said.

The former Buhari ally criticised the present administration, stating that his regret was that Buhari would be leaving behind a Nigeria that had been bedeviled by religious and monetisation issues.

Speaking further, he advised Buhari to move out of the country after his tenure ends because of the criticisms he would likely face.

Galadima, however revealed that he had forgiven the president regardless of his shortcomings after they helped him get into office and assisted him to get to where he is today.

He further called religious leaders out for the roles they played during the elections.

He noted that instead of preaching morality, they made themselves gods and thought they could install leaders of their choice.

He said he hoped it was a lesson to Nigerians, and nobody should be deceived.

Galadima, also noted that the masses were a greater disappointment because instead of voting for those that would salvage them from abject poverty and pitiable condition, they voted for those who gave them hand-outs.

He, however, said the masses should wait to reap the harvest of their decision in the last election.

According to him, there’s nothing more critical to Nigerians than security, food and exchange rates.

He said: “If these three are down, what will Buhari say he has done?”

He further advised the incoming president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning him to be aware of the people who “masturbate in the corridor of power” and not give them any public office that has anything to do with human beings.

The chieftain however said if there was anybody they could go to court successfully and challenge the outcome of the presidential election, it ought to be the NNPP.

He said the presidential candidate of NNPP, Rabiu Musa kwankwanso was the only candidate in the 2023 election that didn’t run on the platform of religion or ethnicity, but on credibility. and performance while in public office.

Following the recent outburst by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed in which he threw jabs at opposition parties, Galadima said the minister is not a politician, “that is why he cannot relate to the plight of people.”

“He has always been appointed and always reaped where he did not sow. The president has done his best in their opinion but he will not be leaving Nigeria as he met it,” he concluded.