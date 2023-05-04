  • Thursday, 4th May, 2023

Ekweremadu: Ahead of UK Court Sentencing, Enugu Community Pleads for Mercy, Keeps Vigil

Nigeria | 22 mins ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu 

As Nigerians await the pronouncement of sentence by the UK Court on former Deputy President of the the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and a UK-based Nigerian doctor, Obinna Obeta, members of his Mpu Community Thurday held a vigil to seek divine intervention and his release. 

The Nigerian Senate, House of Representatives, ECOWAS Parliament, Prominent serving and past leaders had written to the UK Court and government asking for mercy on the Ekweremadu’s, especially considering his good behavior and contributions to the society.

Leading the prayer at the Community Primary School, Amagu Mpu playground, pastor of Ancient Path Revival Assembly Mpu, Nathaniel Nwankwo said that the community had not stopped praying and hoping that he will be released, especially given his contribution to his people and the country at large. 

“His good works speak volumes of him in a positive manner,” Nwankwo said.  He is a man who cares so much about the welfare of the poor in society and always listens”. 

Also speaking, traditional ruler of Amokofia Mpu, Igwe Cyprian Ije, said that sentencing of Ekweremadu would be an end of an era, urging the federal government and other well meaning Nigerians to further lend their voices to ensure his release.

Ije regretted that many indigent students under his Ikeoha scholarship scheme have discontinued their studies due to lack of funds while the town had become a ghost of itself since his arrest in June last year. 

Meanwhile, members of the Ikeoha Mpu Pacesetters League IMPL have joined their voices in calling on the UK Court to show clemency to Ekweremadu by releasing him and the wife unconditionally.

Addressing newsmen, IMPL, an assembly of individuals, numbering over 500 who had benefited from Ekweremadu through sponsorship of their education and jobs said that his fall would spell doom for thousands of people. 

President General of the Association, Chijioke Benjamin Ezekwe said that the calls for mercy on the Ekweremadus across Africa and the world were enough testimonies that he remains a role model for generations to come.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.