Ekweremadu: Ahead of UK Court Sentencing, Enugu Community Pleads for Mercy, Keeps Vigil

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

As Nigerians await the pronouncement of sentence by the UK Court on former Deputy President of the the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and a UK-based Nigerian doctor, Obinna Obeta, members of his Mpu Community Thurday held a vigil to seek divine intervention and his release.

The Nigerian Senate, House of Representatives, ECOWAS Parliament, Prominent serving and past leaders had written to the UK Court and government asking for mercy on the Ekweremadu’s, especially considering his good behavior and contributions to the society.

Leading the prayer at the Community Primary School, Amagu Mpu playground, pastor of Ancient Path Revival Assembly Mpu, Nathaniel Nwankwo said that the community had not stopped praying and hoping that he will be released, especially given his contribution to his people and the country at large.

“His good works speak volumes of him in a positive manner,” Nwankwo said. He is a man who cares so much about the welfare of the poor in society and always listens”.

Also speaking, traditional ruler of Amokofia Mpu, Igwe Cyprian Ije, said that sentencing of Ekweremadu would be an end of an era, urging the federal government and other well meaning Nigerians to further lend their voices to ensure his release.

Ije regretted that many indigent students under his Ikeoha scholarship scheme have discontinued their studies due to lack of funds while the town had become a ghost of itself since his arrest in June last year.

Meanwhile, members of the Ikeoha Mpu Pacesetters League IMPL have joined their voices in calling on the UK Court to show clemency to Ekweremadu by releasing him and the wife unconditionally.

Addressing newsmen, IMPL, an assembly of individuals, numbering over 500 who had benefited from Ekweremadu through sponsorship of their education and jobs said that his fall would spell doom for thousands of people.

President General of the Association, Chijioke Benjamin Ezekwe said that the calls for mercy on the Ekweremadus across Africa and the world were enough testimonies that he remains a role model for generations to come.