Cityzens Set to Extend Lead, Top 4 Battle Hits Climax in Italy

Davidson Abraham

On Thursday, Manchester United and Napoli are set to face tricky fixtures away from home against Brighton and Udinese in their respective leagues. Man United have been tipped to win or draw at the very least, while Napoli are set to clinch their first League title in 30 years with a win against Udinese.

In Portugal and Sweden, Porto and Malmo have been tipped by bookmakers to beat Famalicao and Varbergs, respectively, easily.

On Saturday, Man City are set to take a giant step forward with a win against Leeds at the Etihad, which will see them stay atop the Premier League table with four matches left to play. Tottenham and Liverpool are expected to beat Crystal Palace and Brentford, respectively, if there are no surprises.

In the Italian Serie A, the race for the lucrative Champions League berths (amplified by the decision of the board to give Juventus its 15 points) is at its hottest in years, meaning every single game is a must-win for all the teams (third place through sixth-placed teams) involved in the race.

That said, AC Milan holds the home advantage going into Saturday’s game against Lazio.

Both teams are well poised to win at the San Siro, and the most likely outcome is a draw. While in the Eternal City, Roma must beat Inter to keep their hopes of a Champions League berth alive and vice versa. This game is truly a survival of the fittest encounter. Any of the two sides could take home all three points.

Date Fixtures Betting Tips

Thu 04-05-2023 Brighton Vs Man United Over 1.5

Thu 04-05-2023 Sevilla Vs Espanyol 1x

Thu 04-05-2023 Udinese Vs Napoli 2x

Thu 04-05-2023 Porto Vs Famalicao 1

Thu 04-05-2023 Varbergs Vs Malmo 2

Sat 06-05-2023 Man City Vs Leeds 1

Sat 06-05-2023 Tottenham Vs Crystal Palace Over 1.5

Sat 06-05-2023 Liverpool Vs Brentford Over 1.5

Sat 06-05-2023 AC Milan Vs Lazio Over 1.5

Sat 06-05-2023 Roma Vs Inter Over 1.5