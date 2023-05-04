Arewa Group Endorses Sani Musa for Senate Presidency

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Arewa Vanguard Initiative has endorsed the senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, as the President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

The group stated this in a speech delivered by its Convener, Musa Salma, at a news conference on Thursday.

Salma said Musa sponsored many bills in his first term in office, setting a record in the Upper Chamber, which no newbie had ever achieved.

She said: “Throughout his first term, he cumulatively sponsored over 40 bills, some of which scaled the first reading and public hearing to set yet another record.

“Some of the bills sponsored by Senator Musa included the Nigerian Civil Defence Academy Pandogari; Constitutional Court of Nigeria; Loan Recovery (Regulation); National University of Medical & Health Sciences Suleja; and the National Railway Corporation Act (Repeat & re-enacted).

“Others are the Institute of Information Communication Technology Suleja; Bill for an act to Amend the Orthopaedic Hospital Management Board and to establish Orthopaedic Hospital Kuta; Rape and Insurgency Victims’ Stigmatization (Prohibition); Critical Infrastructure Protection; and the Federal Medical Centre, Kuta.

“They also included, the North-Central Development Commission; National Land Drainage Flood Control and other related matters; Federal Tertiary Teaching Hospitals Development Tax Fund and his Popular bill; Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation Bill.

“I hereby present the most credible candidate, who has a brilliant understanding of our country’s legislative sector, to be the head of our legislative arm and Senate President of the 10th National Assembly because of his firm grasp of the country’s law and commitment for a better and prosperous country.

“This endorsement of Senator Musa is based on his capacity, capability and competence.

“Above all, he’s a loyal party member and true believer in the actualization of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu Renewned Hope agenda. Our senator should choose competence over interest, capacity over alliance, credibility over domination.”

She explained that the APC constituted the majority of the elected federal lawmakers which availed the party the opportunity to lead the 10th National Assembly.

She noted that since the race for the leadership of 10th Senate had started, alliances were being made, while deals were also, currently being sealed.

Salma said: “All sides are taken by various interest groups. It is equally true that Nigeria has just come out of historically divisive election which has polarized the country along critical divides.

“However, with fervent prayers, undiluted faith and the uncommon and mythical phenomenon that Nigeria is known for, we came out of it unscathed. However some wounds still need healing.

“Consequent upon that, the road leading to the healing process and rebuilding the mutual trust among various aggrieved divides majorly depend on the National Assembly and its leadership.

“Leadership with the in-depth wisdom of humanity overwhelmed by crisis, leadership with exceptional fortitude and to reach out to all and embrace people irrespective of prejudicial inclinations.

“A combination of competent and promising executive arm with foresight and credible legislative leadership is required if Nigeria will experience productive leadership.

“Sequel to this, we can get it right by selecting the right candidate with a firm grasp of our country’s laws to fill our Senate President slot.”

