Zamfara Gov-elect Pledges to Assist Victims of Gusau Fire Incident

The Zamfara State Governor-elect, Dauda Lawal, has expressed sadness over the fire outbreak that razed shops in the popular cell phone market at Bebeji Plaza in Gusau, the state capital.

The unfortunate incident occurred Monday night, destroying property worth millions of naira.

Addressing the market leadership and some of the affected victims during a visit to the scene on Tuesday, Lawal extended his sympathy to the cell phone vendors and property owners who must have suffered unquantifiable losses to the fire.

In a press statement from the office of the Governor-elect and signed by Sulaiman Bala Idris, Lawal prayed to God to avert any such unfortunate occurrence in the future.

“We are on this visit to sympathise and commiserate with all the victims directly impacted by the fire disaster which occurred last night. 

“I am saddened that the fire outbreak  razed shops and destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.

“The damage caused by this outbreak is too massive. 

“I have assessed the scene and will look at  possible ways of assisting the victims.

“The destruction recorded is unprecedented and I pray that Allah will give the victims the fortitude to bear the loss. 

“I also pray to Allah to avert any such disastrous occurrence in the future,” the statement said.

