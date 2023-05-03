Obasanjo Inaugurates 23.4km Road in A’Ibom, Hails Emmanuel

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has lauded the outgoing administration of Akwa Ibom State under Governor Udom Emmanuel for the enthronement and sustenance of peace in the state.

However, Obasanjo expressed sadness that the citizens have failed to utilize such peace to advance economic activities, especially in the area of agro-business.

The former president bared his mind yesterday while inaugurating the 23.4km Eket- Etinan dual carriageway, constructed by Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

Obasanjo, who was a guest to the state government noted that the dual-carriage way, with three bridges, was the longest ever constructed by the present administration as part of activities to mark Governor Emmanuel’s exit from office.

Inaugurating the road project in Eket, Obasanjo acknowledged Governor Emmanuel’s remarkable strides in the development of the State and appeal to the governor to take a short break and return to continue his active contributions to the development of Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and Africa.

The former president stressed that he has visited Akwa Ibom for project inauguration more than he has visited any other state in Nigeria, applauded Governor Emmanuel for starting strong and finishing strong.

“Every occasion here is a new project. I have come here to commission projects more than any other state in Nigeria. You have made the whole Akwa Ibom better than you met it.

“You have demonstrated capacity and credibility and i have no doubt that your successor would build on the legacies you have left behind.

“I am happy that God has answered your prayers. You started well and you are finishing well. But note that, comparatively, you are still a young man, so take a short break and return, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and Africa still expect a lot from you. We will squeeze the best out of you.”

Obasanjo advised the people of the state to take advantage of the roads and other projects of the outgoing government for enhanced economic activities and livelihood.

Earlier, Governor Emmanuel had said the inauguration was in line with his vow to remain committed, focused and dedicated to his service to Akwa Ibom people till his very last day in office.

“This project is special in the sense that we are also trying to show that we are highly focused, we are also trying to show that we are dedicated and committed to what we took an oath of office for.

“We are also trying to make the whole world know what we meant when we said we are going to work till the day we hand over the baton to the next governor.

His listed other projects he will inaugurate before May 29 to include the Second runway at Ibom Airport, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Hanger, the new Terminal Building, Hospital, power infrastructure, amongst others.

Governor Emmanuel also disclosed that he will, on his way to his valediction ceremony, commission an official residence for the Chief Judge of the state.

While congratulating the people of Eket, Nsit Ibom, Nsit Ubium and Etinan Local Government Areas for their new road, he pointed to other laudable projects at 90/95 per cent completion levels and expressed optimism that his successor, Mr Umo Eno would soon complete and deliver them to the people.

“There are still a whole lot of projects, some at 90, some at 95, some at 80 per cent completion, that I am sure within his first hundred days in office, he would tidy them up. One of which is Abak 10; which is about 90 percent completion. They say they cannot put asphalt under the rain within the speed I wanted. So, when they have August break, they would asphalt the remaining areas, and I think that would also be commissioned, and so many other projects.

“Not only roads, we have hospitals, power, infrastructure and others that we need to commission. I want to let you also know, even on May 29, before I get to the stadium, I will commission the official residence of the Chief Judge of this state. Before now, the Chief Judge has never gotten an official residence.

“If you go to the airport now, I think I have the full assurance that we can commission that second runway before I leave the office. The MRO is also ready, we are waiting for the tooling and the equipment. But if the equipment is not in before May 29, we would still commission the MRO.” He assured

Giving a background of the road project, the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Eno Ibanga explained that the 23.4km dual-carriage way had a 2.74 amp and medium barriers.

The project, constructed by CCECC, was according to Prof Ibanga designed to meet international standard, with three bridges, drains from beginning to the end and 4.11 outfall drains at three locations.

“This road is 23.4km, 8 metres on each lane which has 2.74amp and we have a medium barrier across the length. On the average, we have 300mm laterite sub-base, 200mm cross asphalt, plus 60mm binder course and 50mm wearing course.

“The nature of this road is that it can carry any load and meets all international standards. We have flood control along the stretch of the road. As you stand, wherever you go, when ever rain comes, it flows out,” he added.