Man Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace





A controlled explosion was held and a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into palace grounds, police have said.

A cordon was put in place after the man was detained yesterday, after approaching the gates of the palace, Scotland Yard said.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, the BBC reported.

There were no reports of shots fired or injuries to officers or the public. Police said they are not treating the matter as terror-related.

It was understood that it was being treated as an isolated mental health incident.

The arrest comes just four days before the King’s Coronation celebrations – which would be attended by world leaders and other royals from around the world.

The man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag, the Metropolitan Police said.

A controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution after an assessment from specialists.

The King and the Queen Consort were not at Buckingham Palace at the time of the arrest.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.”

The BBC’s royal producer Sarah Parrish was in the broadcast compound outside Buckingham Palace when she was told to leave and wait outside.

She told the BBC News Channel that those who were evacuated “heard the controlled explosion and then we were allowed back in again.”

The suspected shotgun cartridges have been recovered and will be examined by specialists.

Roads have now reopened and most of the cordons have been lifted. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.