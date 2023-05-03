  • Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023

Kebbi South Senator-elect Laments Killing of 30 Constituents by Bandits

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senator-elect for Kebbi South Senatorial District, Garba Musa Maidoki  has condoled with the  communities in Dan-Ummaru Danko Wasagu local Government of the State over the recent bandits’ attacks that left over 30 people, including five policemen, dead.

Maidoki in a statement on  Wednesday, expressed his deepest condolences to the people, as well as to fervently pray for the repose of the souls  of the deceased persons. 

He lamented that they were gruesomely murdered  while trying to defend the civilian population. 

Madoki said, “My special condolences goes to the families of the policemen and the civilians that lost their loved ones, may God grant them the  fortitude to bear the loss.

“My humble self, my family and all the people of Kebbi south mourn with them in this trying moments. 

“We will continue to advise and call the attention of the Government to take proactive measures to bring an end to this incessant attacks of our  farmers by these barbaric bandits.  We will provide assistance wherever necessary. 

