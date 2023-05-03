  • Wednesday, 3rd May, 2023

Election Petition Tribunals Hold Inaugural Sitting in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Two Election Petition Tribunals have commenced sitting in Minna, Niger State with their inaugural sitting at the chambers of the Chief Judge of Niger state.

The tribunals are to listen  and determine the veracity of the petitions that arose from  the Governorship and National Assembly as well as the state house of Assembly elections.

Members of the first Tribunal are Justice Angela Otaluka, Khadi Badamasi Aliyu Mohammed and Justice Sylvester D Popnen while Justice  Godspower C Aguma, Justice M I Sule and Khadi  M T Rashid constitute panel 11.

Justice Angela Otaluka who spoke on behalf of her colleagues at the inaugural sitting assured the people  that “ every participant and stakeholder in the election matters will be given a level playing ground to handle their cases and exhibit their prowess within the limited time of 180 days as prescribed by law.”

“We urge you to keep to the rules and maintain the highest integrity and ethical attitude and behaviour” Justice Otaluka told the counsels and stakeholders before adding that “ the procedure to be adopted in the preparatory period for filing election petition and responding to it is strict  and harsh and gives no room for mistakes.”

“ Therefore, all major players must master the rules and regulations like Pathfinder to the mountain top before you take a step as no laxity would be allowed.”

Otaluka also told the counsels and petitioners “ not to be deceived by anybody “ adding that “ these Tribunals have come to do nothing but Justice without fear or favour” insisting also that “ this Tribunal cannot be compromised”

“On no account should anybody including staff, relatives, friends be deceived or be under the pretext that these Tribunals would  be open to gratification or compromise. Never”.

While soliciting the cooperation of all with the bench in order to help in building and strengthening of the framework of democracy of our country Nigeria Otaluka assured that the panels will “ hold this vibrant bar at a very high esteem and expect you to prosecute your cases with deep respect and deference to the Bench.”

In his remarks the Niger state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Nasara Danmallam asked the panels to be fair and just in the discharge of their assignments.

“ For us we look forward to seeing that Justice is done according to the law” Danmallam said.

Speaking on behalf of the bench Mr Sani Isah Katun SAN pleaded with the panelists to avoid technicalities in arriving at their decisions because “ the days of technicalities are gone”

Katun promised that they ( Counsels) “will not get to you directly or indirectly to change your reasoning, you want to go to paradise so nobody should change your minds against doing the right thing”.

