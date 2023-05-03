Corona College of Education Matriculates 263 Students, Introduces Entrepreneurship Studies

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Corona College of Education (CCED), Ilupeju, Lagos, has stated that it will start offering entrepreneurship studies with new students inducted recently at its sixth matriculation ceremony. The event was hosted virtually and in person.

The CCED Provost, Dr. Olajumoke Mekiliuwa, who announced the college’s entrepreneurship classes under the skill acquisition programme/unit, said all CCED students are expected to engage in entrepreneurship classes across a variety of skills and crafts.

“Photography, home furnishing, shoe-making, hair-braiding, footwear making, bead-making and anyone you choose to come up with,” the provost stated.

Mekiliuwa encouraged the new students to take up skills, even as they pursue academic development so they can be well rounded

The provost also told the students that entrepreneurship classes are mandatory, along with other counsels she gave towards academic excellence.

The matriculating students took their oath after the CCED’s dean of education presented them to the registrar.

CCED’s new students span across the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Postgraduate Diploma in Education, Postgraduate Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Postgraduate Diploma in Educational Leadership and Management.

According to the provost, 263 students were offered provisional admission into CCED in the 2022/2023 academic session with 218 enrolling into the college’s programmes.

Mekiliuwa told the students that by the end of their programme, they would receive the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) certification and licenses.

Victoria Opawole, an NCE student said she applied to CCED with the counsel of her father, who is also a teacher.

Opawole said she believed CCED offered more skills aside from teaching. It is her first degree pursuit.

Another NCE student, Rosewell Akana, said she learnt of CCED through the website as she searched for academic programmes for teachers.

Amarachi Peace Onyechi, a teacher at Angels on Mission Nursery and Primary School, Aguda, Lagos learnt about CCED through her friend and decided to pursue further training.

Onyechi said she enrolled into CCED’s Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) programme out of passion and with the support of her husband.

Another teacher, Dickson Nwoseh said he chose CCED for his PGDE programme because the college website showed that students receive their TRCN certification upon graduation.

Nwoseh is a teacher at Temple Secondary School, Ikeja.