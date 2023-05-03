CIS Reaffirms Plan  to Grow Membership  

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) yesterday assured its members of its ongoing renewed efforts to grow the membership base by attracting millennials and Generation Z.

At the heart of growing membership is the introduction of technology to all aspects of the Institute’s examinations processes with the full adoption of Online examination to all levels of its certification examinations to attract candidates across the globe. and introduction of stand-alone -certification to encourage specialisation among its members and other initiatives. The Institute is also seeking Federal Civil Service leadership consideratio of its certifications at different levels for employment of

its members desiring to chart careers in the public sector and for admission into tertiary institutions for post graduate studies .

The first Vice President, Mr Oluropo Dada, answering questions at the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Institute in Lagos explained that local and international collaborations with top-notch tertiary institutions were being exploited to create awareness of the benefits of certification as securities professionals for the academic community.

“We are collaborating with tertiary institutions, universities in the country, and foreign institutes too. We believe that the numbers would be there. We are looking at what we can do at the Universities to catch them young and attract new people into the profession.

“The Institute has also incorporated stand-alone certification to enable its candidates to specialize in any areas of their choice in line with global standards while it is engaging the relevant government agencies to consider the certifications for employment opportunities in the public sector and admission into tertiary institutions, “Dada said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the President and Chairman of Council, Mr Oluwole Adeosun expressed optimism that the Institute had a bright future

reflected on the success the Institute had achieved in its last thirty years of obtaining the Charter from the Federal Government of Nigeria as the certification and training body for the country’s capital market which it recently celebrated and branded as CIS@30 .