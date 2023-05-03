Obaseki, Daisy Danjuma Advocate 50% Affirmative Action for Women in Politics, Governance

•Inaugurates Daisy Danjuma women centre

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and former Senator representing Edo South, Senator Daisy Danjuma have advocated for at least 50 per cent affirmative action for women in politics and government.

The governor made the call during the inauguration of the Senator Daisy Danjuma Women Centre, in Benin City, reassuring that his government would continue to prioritise policies and reforms to protect women and other vulnerable persons in the state.

Obaseki said the center was named after Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma in acknowledgment of her efforts in advancing projects and initiatives that provide support and succor to the vulnerable members of society.

He said, “The unprecedented increase in cases of abuse particularly during the COVID-19 lockdown was a wakeup call and it led my administration to institute a number of legal and policy reforms aimed at protecting women and other vulnerable people in the society.

“This center is a key part in the series of concrete steps and actions taken by this administration to salvage the future of vulnerable persons, particularly women, and youths, and provide them with an opportunity for redemption.

“The center is well-equipped and houses a shelter for female victims of human trafficking and irregular migration and a sexual assault center. We hope these facilities are properly utilised.”

The governor continued: “In establishing this center, we have received support from IOM, partnered with the Italian government, the federal government, and the Government of Switzerland.

“With the support we get from partners, we believe that in the near future, the center will become a reference point for the support of women.

“Daisy Danjuma is an emblem and a symbol of an Edo woman and we are glad to place her in front as a role model for our women.

“I grew up knowing and understanding that women need to be empowered. If left to me, I would have made sure that my House of Assembly is dominated by women. If I had women in the last House of Assembly, they wouldn’t have run away.

“I have advocated for more women in politics, opening up the system for more women to participate but my fellow politicians have not agreed but be rest assured we will continue the fight.”

Obaseki added, “Fifty per cent of my cabinet are women. That is what I have control over and I want the Federal Government to take a cue. I assure you today that we will do everything as a government to make this center the model for female protection in Nigeria.”

Commending the state government for naming the facility after her, Senator Daisy Danjuma said, “The state government has passed the necessary laws to tackle gender-based violence and has constituted the committee to ensure the seamless implementation of the Violence Against Person Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

“This centre will further strengthen the institutional framework to protect the vulnerable in the State. We expect that with the center, women who suffer abuse will be confident to call for help and also receive the necessary assistance they need for redress.”

On her part, the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki said the gender-based committee has put in place measures to ensure the privacy and safety of all who seek refuge in the facility.

She noted, “With the provision of this center, we can assure you of greater productivity from the Edo State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee. Our goal is to empower survivors to seek justice and healing and to prevent further incidents of violence from occurring.”

Earlier, Edo State Commissioner of Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, noted that “This commissioning marks another milestone taken by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in combating gender-based violence in the State. The center will be offering lifelines to victims and survivors of gender-based violence.”