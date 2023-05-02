X-raying PINL’s Oil Security Architecture in N’Delta

With Nigeria’s oil production gradually recovering from its embarrassingly low output in the second half of 2022, Emmanuel Addeh writes that the efforts of indigenous firms like Pipeline Infrastructure Company Limited (PINL), one of the entities contracted to halt oil theft, must be highlighted.

For a long time, Nigeria literally slept while a handful of its disgruntled citizens plundered its commonwealth from oil in the Niger Delta. The southward drift of the country’s oil production appeared unstoppable and as it was wont to happen, every sector of the economy suffered the impact.

From a 2.2 million barrels per day output just three years earlier, Nigeria witnessed a downward slope of its production to 900,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of last year.

Having taken cognisance that it either drew the negative trend to a stand or watch the sector go extinct, in the second half of last year, the federal government decided to act. It invited some indigenous firms to, working with Nigeria’s security agencies, put a stop or at least minimise oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

THE PINL INTERVENTION

The most hit by the activities of the vandals and saboteurs was the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), unarguably one of Nigeria’s most critical pipeline assets in the Eastern corridor of the Niger Delta.

Specifically, in August last year, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) through Heirs Holdings Oil and Gas Limited contracted PINL for the security and maintenance of the TNP network which conveys produced hydrocarbons from the eastern part assets to Bonny oil and gas terminal.

THISDAY learnt that the deal covered the provision of marine security services, marine logistics, security logistics, including tugboat and speedboats as well as pipeline repair and maintenance (excluding sectional replacement of sections of the pipeline).

It also included: Community engagement, pipeline security and surveillance, provision of progress reports and photographs, periodic maintenance of right of way in the service area as well as the provision of manpower and personnel.

The segments covered by the engagement ranged from the Rumuekpe Manifold to Nkpoku, to Ebubu, Ogale Manifold, Patrick Waterside as well as the Bonny oil terminal, while the entire pipeline network highlighted runs through onshore, offshore and swamp sections from Rivers to Imo and Bayelsa state as well as Abia.

DEPLOYMENT

In a matter of days after the deal was signed, the company began the deployment of assets across the various sections of the TNP, including houseboats, Rapid Response Boat (RRBs) and operational Hilux in addition to patrol boats to provide security watch at their respective dedicated pipeline assets locations.

To ensure that nobody was left out, it was learnt that the management of PINL immediately began engagement sessions with host communities of the TNP coverage areas in Abia and Rivers State and others. The meetings were usually attended by stakeholders in their hundreds.

“A similar event was also arranged by PINL with host communities across the Bayelsa State areas of the TNP. The objectives of the sections was solely to sensitise the leadership of the communities on the importance of the project, the challenges, areas of opportunities for the communities and where their support was needed,” it was further understood.

To enlighten people on the danger of vandalism and oil theft, the firm commenced a programme tagged ‘Behavioural Change, Health and Economic Empowerment Initiative’ for host communities along the TNP. The programme was mainly designed to focus on everyone in the host communities.

RESULTS

Generally, production has increased. Nigeria’s oil and condensates production now averages 1.5 million bpd to 1.6 bpd . The company says an average of 90 per cent terminal receipt has so far been recorded on the TNP since the resumption of crude delivery through the TNP under the PINL.

”PINL believes in continuous improvement and we will ensure continuous crude oil flow without theft along the Eastern corridor pipeline network,” the firm said in a document sighted by THISDAY.

PINL security team has also destroyed dozens of illegal refineries, reduced oil theft in the areas of responsibility while many sections of Ndele,Rumuji and Ibaa are gradually becoming calm.

It has commenced a monthly grass cutting audit on the entire eastern corridor to identify sections of the RoW that require clearing which were serving as safe havens for vandals.

It has carried out stealth operations and arrest of known ‘bunkerers’ within the ‘hotspots’, with over 51 arrests made so far and 39 persons undergoing prosecution while 12 persons have been convicted and remanded in prison.

In addition, the PINL team has recently intercepted and destroyed over 43 large cargo boats in zone 1 and 2 , and several vehicles and motorcycles also interdicted in Zone 3,4 and 5.

CSR

Beyond the arrests and efforts geared towards making oil theft a thing of the past, the critical intervention for victims of the deadly 2022 torrential floods by PINL, remains a model for its contemporaries.

In all, at least 300 communities were rendered homeless while about a third of the state had their houses taken over by the floods.

In Rivers, over 200 communities in four local councils of Rivers State, including Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA), Ahoada West, Ahoada East and Abual Odual – were affected, rendering thousands homeless and without food.

Despite being the region of Nigeria that produces the most significant portion of Nigeria’s aggregate oil wealth, the Niger Delta which has perennially suffered from environmental neglect, high unemployment and social deprivation, was further thrown into a humanitarian crisis by the impact of the occurrence.

Taking cognisance of the magnitude of the disaster and its avowed commitment to making life more meaningful for the communities where it carries out its operations, PINL, a security asset protection firm run by Osahon Okunbo, seized the gauntlet by ensuring that the pains being experienced by the host communities were ameliorated.

Known for providing excellent services in the engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance and security services that consistently meet local and international standards, PINL over the years has shown that people matter.

It provides innovative solutions that are proven cost-effective through the deployment of state-of-the-art technology and modern day equipment to deliver its projects and exceeding clients’ expectations.

“We strongly believe and fully demonstrate a highly safe work environment for our staff, contractors, communities and all parties involved in our projects. We provide a variety of excellent services to key players in the oil and gas industry,” the company says.

From Rivers, Bayelsa and Imo States, the distribution of materials in Ahaoda West Local Government Areas of Rivers, Emohua and Abua Odual local governments, as part of the company’s effort to support flood victims, it says, was a success.

THISDAY learnt that over 23 communities from the three states benefitted from the relief materials distribution. Among items distributed were several bags of rice and other food items, footwear, clothes, among others in the first phase. It wasn’t the first time it was happening. The company has in the past provided hundreds of scholarships for the people of the region.

PERSPECTIVE

But the company is not relenting. Recently at the Orashi segment in Rivers, the assets protection firm met with stakeholders to review the last one year and look at new challenges and how they can be surmounted.

A Rivers state community stakeholder, Chime Ezebalike, while highlighting the progress made so far, noted that apart from new requests , it was important to laud PINL for the giant strides so far.

“Other than making requests, I also have to thank the company because they have also tried in their own way. Security firstly, is a thing for all. As a community, the main reason for being a community leader is for you to be able to secure your community and secure your environment. They have put up a camp here. I give them kudos for that,” he stated.

In his remarks , a community chief, Otiri Otiri, also commended the collaboration among all the parties to bring sanity to oil production in the area.

“I have told them that society thrives first by reciprocal concession and they have, I think imbibe that culture or trying to interface with the communities and they are back today.

“So, we in Egbema zone 6, we like what they have done, because the interface will now give the company feedback on what they should do to secure their pipelines better. So from time to time, I would suggest let them get the leadership of the different communities, the Trans Niger pipeline communities, let them interface and know the problem areas, their strengths and weaknesses with a view to correcting them.

“In fact, PINL is one of the best we have seen so far in Nigeria. People come from time to time calling together to sit at a table and discuss your problems, discuss your issues, and then when you have made inputs, they work with such inputs.

“If you stay in your cosy environment and do not want to see the people, how do you let them know your feelings,” he asked.

But the firm’s General Manager, Community Relations , Dr. Akpos Mezeh said the company will continue to partner residents of the communities to protect pipelines around the area, pointing out that they have shown more dedication to the partnership.

“We are partnering to fight pipeline vandalism. We want to use this opportunity to appreciate the NNPC for giving us this opportunity which we have used to distinguish our competence and capacity in the industry.

“The people have told us their challenges and we are very prepared to support them to ensure that we deliver on the mandate,” he explained.

In addition, during a three-day stakeholders meeting with stakeholders in Omoku in Rivers and Yenagoa in Bayelsa, the stakeholders, mostly chiefs, community Development Committee (CDC) chairmen, youth leaders, among others, commended the efforts of PINL.

“This is one of our engagements with our host communities, to get feedback and their buy-in, this is because as a socially responsible company, we have tried to ensure that we engage with our host communities in the manner that will be beneficial to all of us.

“We realised that there is no way we can succeed in the mandate without their support and you owning the job, and that is why we’re here to interface with our host communities to see how we can do the job together for the desired results,” Mezeh added.