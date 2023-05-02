Wike Declares Wednesday Public Holiday as Tinubu Inaugurates Projects in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared Wednesday, May 3, 2023, a public holiday in the state, to enable the people of the state give the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a rousing welcome.

Wike, who made the declaration Tuesday in a state broadcast, said he had, during Tinubu’s presidential campaign visit to the state, indicated his intention to have him inaugurate some strategic projects in the state after the general election.

The governor said during Tinubu’s two-day visit to the state, he would inaugurate the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday 3rd and Thursday, 4th May 2023, respectively.

He said a formal invitation was sent to the president-elect after the general election, which he graciously accepted.

Wike explained that the proposed visit to Rivers State is Tinibu’s first visit to any state since he emerged as the president-elect of Nigeria.

He said by Tinubu’s visit, the president-elect will join the long list of distinguished Nigerians the state had hosted to either flag off or inaugurate landmark projects.

“For us, it is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the president-elect on this historic visit. Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our President-elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

“Given this, I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to rousingly receive our president-elect.

“Furthermore, all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state shall remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. I urge all labour unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order,” he said.

Wike enjoined Rivers people to come out in great numbers and give, “our amiable president-elect a rousing welcome during his visit”.

Wike Declares Wednesday Public Holiday as Tinubu Inaugurates Projects in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared Wednesday, May 3, 2023, a public holiday in the state, to enable the people of the state give the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a rousing welcome.

Wike, who made the declaration Tuesday in a state broadcast, said he had, during Tinubu’s presidential campaign visit to the state, indicated his intention to have him inaugurate some strategic projects in the state after the general election.

The governor said during Tinubu’s two-day visit to the state, he would inaugurate the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta Flyover and the ultra-modern Magistrates’ Court Complex, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday 3rd and Thursday, 4th May 2023, respectively.

He said a formal invitation was sent to the president-elect after the general election, which he graciously accepted.

Wike explained that the proposed visit to Rivers State is Tinibu’s first visit to any state since he emerged as the president-elect of Nigeria.

He said by Tinubu’s visit, the president-elect will join the long list of distinguished Nigerians the state had hosted to either flag off or inaugurate landmark projects.

“For us, it is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the president-elect on this historic visit. Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our President-elect, His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

“Given this, I hereby declare Wednesday, 3rd May 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to rousingly receive our president-elect.

“Furthermore, all shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state shall remain closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023. I urge all labour unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order,” he said.

Wike enjoined Rivers people to come out in great numbers and give, “our amiable president-elect a rousing welcome during his visit”.