Pay Us Our Four Months Salary Arrears, SSANU Tells FG





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has asked the federal government to release the four months salaries of its members withheld during the nationwide strike in 2022.

It also urged government to ensure that SSANU members receive their own 40 per cent pay rise as soon as possible

In a goodwill message to mark the May Day 2023, national president of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim said it was worrisome that the federal government had remained adamant over the payment of withheld four months salaries during the nationwide strike in 2022.

He said:” Comrades you are all aware that SSANU complied with all industrial legal protocol before embarking on strike when government reneged on its part of the bargain.

“We have made every effort for government to see reason why we should be paid our rightful due all to no avail.

“We are once again calling on the government to urgently pay the withheld salaries without further delay. The insensitivity of government to the plight of workers is provocative and unbearable.

“Comrades, you are also aware that since we suspended the strike last year, the issue of re-negotiation of the 2009 Agreement has not yielded any result.

“It appears the federal government does not like the industrial harmony in the universities. We are calling on government to without any delay ensure that the renegotiation is urgently concluded and implemented.”

On the 40 per cent pay rise, Ibrahim said it was unfathomable that while some workers had started receiving their payment while, SSANU members were yet to receive theirs.

“We call on government to ensure that our members receive their own payment as soon as possible if not, we can no longer guarantee industrial harmony in the universities.

“We should also place it on record that the N50 billion Earned Allowances which the government promised last year is yet to be paid. We are using this opportunity to tell the government to release is as quickly as possible as further delay will not b e helpful to the system.

“Comrades, you can bear with me that the morale of university workers is dampened by the inability of government to create a conducive environment in the university system, our members work under harsh condition, yet they put in their best to ensure that our students don’t suffer. Government appears to be paying lip service to funding education.

“It is very clear that government pays more attention to frivolous things and has neglected the workers that generate the wealth of the nation and future of the young generation.

“We call on government to resolve all issues with university workers and also tackle the challenges facing the country,” he said.

Ibrahim said despite the hostile environment in which workers operate, they have remained undeterred in their quest to contribute to the building of a great country.