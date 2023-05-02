Obasanjo Arrives Akwa Ibom Today to Inaugurate 23.4km Dùal Carriage Road





Okon Bassey in Uyo



Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is to arrive Akwa Ibom State today for the inauguration of a 23.4km Eket-Etinan dual carriage road, constructed by the outgoing administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Preparation for the inauguration of the Eket -Etinan dual carriageway road has reached feverish stage as things are in place to ensure a successful inauguration ceremony today.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso, told journalists during a visit to the new road, yesterday, that everything was in place for the ceremony.

He said the new road handled by Chinese firm, CCECC, was the fulfillment of Emmanuel’s promise to ensure a dual carriageway from the state capital to the Atlantic Ocean axis of the state.

According to him, the new road was a continuation of the 20km Uyo- Etinan Road that is almost ready for inauguration.

Ndueso, explained that before the construction of the Eket – Etinan Road motorists were previously compelled to pass through a long and arduous route before reaching Uyo.

“Many had to go through Ikot Ubo in Nsit Ubium LGA, down to Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, or even pass through interior villages in Nsit Ubium and Nsit Ibom before reaching their destination,” he added.

On his part, the project manager, Engr. Samuel Ukata, said the road was executed to specifications to stand a test of time.

The Eket – Etinan Highway traversing Eket, Nsit Ubium, Nsit Ibom, and Etinan LGAs, was designed with side drainage, pedestrian walkway, traffic markings with pavement and center lines as well as concrete stones walls for enhance movements.

Meanwhile, commuters plying the Eket/Etinan dual carriageway were filled with joy seeing the state government has completed the road in preparation for its inauguration.

Some of them expressed delight over the new road, saying it would enhance their movement.

A driver, Mr. Bassey Ime said before the construction of the dual carriageway, movement from Eket to Uyo used to be difficult.