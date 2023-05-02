NCDMB: Exciting Opportunities Await Exhibitors, Delegates at NOGOF Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has unveiled plans to host what it said is the biggest convergence of major players in the oil and gas industry in the country and beyond in support of Nigerian content.

For the event which takes place this May, it said opportunity sessions at NOGOF 2023 will bring together industry leaders, innovative companies and investors to explore new business opportunities, forge valuable partnerships and develop long-term relationships.

“The sessions have been designed to feature leading companies in the oil and gas industry presenting on the business opportunities available within their organisations and offer an exclusive platform to highlight products, services, and solutions, demonstrate expertise and experience in the industry.”