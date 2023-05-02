  • Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023

NCDMB: Exciting Opportunities Await Exhibitors, Delegates at NOGOF Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Business | 1 hour ago

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has unveiled plans to host what it said is the biggest convergence of major players in the oil and gas industry in the country and beyond in support of Nigerian content.

For the event which takes place this May, it said opportunity sessions at NOGOF 2023 will bring together industry leaders, innovative companies and investors to explore new business opportunities, forge valuable partnerships and develop long-term relationships.

“The sessions have been designed to feature leading companies in the oil and gas industry presenting on the business opportunities available within their organisations and offer an exclusive platform to highlight products, services, and solutions, demonstrate expertise and experience in the industry.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.