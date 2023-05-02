NBA: Durant Hails Curry for Breaking His Game 7 Record

With 50 points in Sunday afternoon’s Game 7 victory over the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors superstar, Steph Curry, broke Kevin Durant’s record for the most points in Game 7 history.

Durant’s record was 48 points, which he set with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021. After Curry hit 50 points, Durant sent out a Tweet reacting to the dominant performance from his former teammate:”Legendary 30: 50 pieces.”

According towww.star-telegram.com/sports/, havingwon two championships with Curry, Durant will always have a special connection with his former teammate.

The two were arguably the most dominant duo in NBA history, and ran the league during their time together. Now on separate teams, Curry and Durant could meet in the Western Conference Finals if the Suns and Warriors advance beyond the Conference Semi-Finals.

Curry’s Game 7 performance on Sunday was truly special, as he quieted all the noise about Golden State’s road struggles this season.

Forced to play a road game in order to advance, the Warriors got a heroic performance from their leader, as Curry set an NBA record for the most points ever in a Game 7.

Now moving on to face the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors have another tough task on their hands. LA has been playing incredible basketball since the trade deadline, and just eliminated the 2nd seed Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

If they get more of this from Curry, the Warriors have a good shot at advancing.