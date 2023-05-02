  • Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023

Metro & Castle, Brings Stakeholders Together at its ‘Realtors Hangout’

Nigeria | 51 mins ago

It is going to be a cool atmosphere for entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, intellectuals and customers alike at yet another opportunity to brainstorm about issues affecting the housing industry in a convivial environment, come May 6th 2023, as ‘Realtors Hangout 2.0’ is held in Lagos State.

The big idea is being championed by one of the real estate giants in Nigeria, Metro & Castle Ltd, under the leadership of Adekunle Abdul.

Poised to attract high flyers in the industry, the event is billed to be held at Metro Homes, Atlantic Layout, Lekki Gardens. Phase 4, Ajah, will open up business interactions among stakeholders, with a panel session involving discussants who are experts in the real estate industry.

According to information made available by the organisers, Some of the resource persons lined up to discuss on the topic: ‘How To Become High Flyer in  Real Estate Industry’ include Ajoke Kilanko, Peter Twinnept, among others. The discourse  will be followed by question and answers from participants based on the topic as well as other burning matters relating to the industry.

A young community developer and philanthropist, Abdul, disclosed that there will be special inspection sessions of some metro homes under sale by realtors in a bid to give opportunities to participants and intensify business transactions, adding that some mortgage banks that have been good associates in the industry will also have the opportunity to participate in the event. They include First Trust Mortgage, Abbey Bank, Homebase Bank, among others.

