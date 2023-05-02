Houston EB5 Plans Nigerian Road Show, Lagos EB5 Connect, Showcase ‘The Frederick Texas’

Houston EB5 has announced its trip to Lagos, to meet and introduce “the Frederick”, a new Priority processing EB5 Investment project located in the heart of the Texas Hill and Wine Country to potential EB5 investors.

In 1990, under section 203(b) (5) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), the U.S. Congress created the fifth employment-based preference (EB-5) immigrant visa category for qualified foreign investors seeking to invest in a business that benefits the U.S. economy by creating or preserving at least 10 full-time jobs. Thus, the EB-5 Program was born.

According to available information, “The initial amount required for foreigners to invest is $1,050,000, although that number is reduced to $800,000 if the investment is made in an area designated as rural or facing high unemployment (TEA – Target Employment Area). Approximately 10,000 green cards are available through the EB-5 program each year.”

The Lagos EB5 investors connect tagged “Meet the Frederick” is aimed at introducing “the Frederick”, a new Priority processing EB5 Investment project, educating EB5 potential investors on the new priority processing policies and the real advantage of the EB5 Visa program.

Those to speak at the closed-event on May 11th, 2023 in Ikoyi, Lagos will be Mr. Acho Azuike, the COO, DC Partners, Director of Operations, Houston EB5 Mr. Jordan Lawrence and Ruth Obih, CEO, 3INVEST.

“During the last visit, pre-COVID-19 in 2019, investors who met one on one with the Houston EB5 team had the opportunity to understand the intricacies of the EB5 program and the strategy to access the real advantage of the immigration investment programme through a trusted, reputable, and authorised EB5 regional center,” said Obih.

Following the March 2022 enactment of the EB5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) which witnessed major updates to the program such as investment amounts, investor protections, and transparency measures, as well as strict oversight of the regional centers, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has opened up more opportunities for rural investors who now have a viable route forward for speedy processing of the EB-5 petition over non-rural investors.

“Achieving a faster EB-5 processing time is possible now thanks to the new law passed by the U.S. Congress. However, faster doesn’t always mean better. Investors should not turn a blind eye to risky projects simply because they have priority processing. Since the EB-5 program is a hybrid immigration-investment vehicle, investors must also weigh the benefits and risks associated with each project” – Roberto Contreras, The CEO and Founder, Houston EB5

With the new EB-5 reforms and policies, rural investors can bypass extensive waits caused as a result of visa retrogression which has been an issue for non-US nationals.

“The first I-956F approval for a rural EB-5 project has been issued by the USCIS and only took 9 months as opposed to what was expected to be years. This is a groundbreaking sign that indicates more efficient and timely processing is to come,” Azuike.

The most recent Houston EB5 project otherwise known as the ‘’The Frederick’’ has received EB5 Priority Processing designation ensuring some of the fastest possible processing times in the EB-5 program.

Located in Fredericksburg, Texas, between Austin and San Antonio, the top two fastest-growing cities in the state, the area hosts over 1.2 million tourists a year and is consistently named a top travel destination. The multi-use development will include a 200-room full-service luxury hotel and event center, 42 condominiums, 240 multi-family rental units, and nearly 3,000 square meters of retail space.

Certified by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) as an EB-5 Regional Center, Houston EB5 has worked diligently to provide 100% project success for clients on I-526 and I-829 approvals.

Houston EB5 is vertically integrated with a leading Texas-based development company, DC Partners. With over 20 successful EB-5 raises and projects totaling 1.5 billion in value, Houston EB5 projects have sponsored more than 1,400 green cards and a 100% capital repayment history.

Additional Houston EB5 projects include over $180M in foreign investment across Texas totaling over 400,000 square meters. Among its most recent luxury projects are the Astoria, Arabella, Marlowe, Chateau Ten, 4411 San Felipe, The Arts Residences at Thompson San Antonio, and Residences at The Allen and Thompson Houston, expected to be completed later this year.