Group Calls for Renewal of NEDC CEO’s Tenure





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The North East Elders and Youths Peoples Forum (NEYPF) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, the president- elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima to renew the tenure of the Managing Director/ Chief Executive of North East Development Commission (NEDC).

This, according to them was to enable the CEO of the NEDC consolidate on his achievements and complete all the laudable projects he had started in the state.

The National Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Salihu Magaji, in company of many stakeholders made the call yesterday, while addressing a press conference in Bauchi.

According to him, “NEDC was established by president Muhammadu Buhari in response to the yearning of the people of that region especially those who suffered destruction from Boko Haram insurgents, they destroyed many houses, schools, markets, mosques, churches, motor parks, police stations, military offices as well as government property in the zone.

“Their series of attacks within the past 13 years also rendered many citizens homeless and jobless. This is even as many citizens especially children dropped out of schools after being displaced from their towns.”

He said as part of efforts of the Buhari-led administration and the APC to fulfill their campaign promises, efforts to resuscitate the region, the federal government created the commission with the mandate of rebuilding it and bringing succour to the victims.

“With Goni Ibrahim Alkali, NEDC since its creation few years ago, discharged its responsibility of empowering victims of the Boko Haram crisis and other people of the north eastern states,” the group added.

Magaji said, “when one examined the developmental and humanitarian projects carried out by the commission in the six North Eastern States, he intervened in various aspects of human endeavor particularly in the areas of health care, agricultural, education, infrastructural development and human empowerment.

“Alkali’s NEDC carried out various intervention with zeal, patriotism, passion and commitment to bring succour to the people.

“Alkali has proven to solve the above riddle by coordinating, harmonising and overseeing the success of many intervention and initiative programmes for the north-eastern states through his effective, top and outstanding managerial skills.”

He added: “We can boldly say his achievements are projected everywhere apart from human and agricultural interventions, there are physical projects for all to see.

“Some of the projects are the provision of 1000 housing units in Borno State, provision of several centres and food to the people of Borno State is highly commendable.

“Let us recall that sometime in 2019, the president in all his wisdom declared a 10,000 housing programme in order to resettle families who have been displaced due to terrorism.

“The provision of the 1000 housing units by the NEDC in Borno State, in line with this declaration made by the president.”

He said, “In addition to the housing units, other essential amenities such as solar-powered street lights and boreholes, a police-station and a motor-park were provided in the area. Provisions for schooling were also made available.”