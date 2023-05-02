Former NBA President, Wali, Regain Freedom from Kidnappers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Okey Wali, SAN, has regained freedom after about 13 days in the kidnappers’ den.

The former NBA president was reportedly abducted on April 17, 2023, after his convoy was attacked along East–West Road, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In the process of the abduction, THISDAY gathered that two of Wali’s aides were shot dead by the kidnappers who were disguised in military camouflage.

It was also reported that some members of a Police patrol team, who tried to rescue him sustained injuries after their vehicle somersaulted while chasing the kidnappers.

President of NBA, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, his family and other meaningful Nigerians, had pleaded for his unconditional released, calling on the police and other security agencies to ensure the safety of the SAN.

However, current information gathered had it that the former NBA president had been freed. Though where and how he came out from the kidnappers’ den was yet to be ascertained as at the time of this report.

Wali’s immediate community in Obio-Akpor local area of Rivers had also embarked on a peaceful protest to demand his freedom from his abductors.

They expressed worry over inability of security agencies to free him from captivity.

But chairman of NBA in Port Harcourt, Mr. Victor Benibo, has confirmed the release of Wali to journalists.

Mr Benibo, who spoke to journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, noted that he confirmed the released when he spoke with Wali’s family members who told him that the NBA president was released quietly.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police command is yet comment on the SAN’s release.