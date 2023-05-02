Edo APC Suspends Ex-Attorney General, Idahagbon, over Alleged Anti-party Activities





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The gale of suspension in Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday continued as the party in Egor Local Government Area suspended former state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Henry Idahagbon, over alleged anti-party activities.

The leadership of the party, which announced the suspension of Idahagbon, said the decision for his suspension was reached following the outcome of a disciplinary report set up to investigate the former commissioner was in accordance with Article 21 (B) of the APC constitution (March 2022) as amended.

The suspension letter which was endorsed by the Chairman of the party in Egor, Chief Emmanuel Iyase; Osaro Osa Eribo (Vice Chairman); Joshua Uwagboe, (Secretary), and 17 others was addressed to the state Chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd); Lawrence Okah (Secretary), and was also copied former state Governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

But when contacted, Idahagbon said there is nothing to it, adding that: “It is just an April Fool joke coming at the end of April.

Portion of the suspension notices read: “That subject to the hallowed provisions of our party’s constitution and the right to fair hearing, Henry Idahagbon was invited severally by the Local Government Disciplinary Committee but blatantly refused to honour the invitation thereby flouting rules, regulation and decisions of the party (see article 21: vii of APC Constitution)

“That Idahagbon encouraged, sponsored and openly aided aspirants against the party and devoted his chambers to challenge and file an action in court against the party which said case in suit no. FHC/13/CO/52/21 against the party without first exhausting all avenues for redress as enshrined in the hallowed provisions of our party’s constitution. This of course is in contravention of article 21. xi of APC Constitution.

“That we have irrefutable facts that Idahagbon did not vote in the last elections. This fact was further re-echoed by his ward Chairman, Mr. Nosa Oviarobo, at an enlarged meeting of APC in Egor LGA. Instead, he was busy hob-nobbling with PDP leaders whom he severally mingled with and was seen in a political meeting at the GRA residence of the Esama of Benin.”