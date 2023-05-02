Create Special Court for Substandard and Falsified Medical Products

By Steve Aya

The war against substandard and falsified medical products in Nigeria, can only be won if a special court can be created for it.

This was one of the burning issues discussed at the a seminar organised by Attorney General Africa (AGA-Africa) and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) with the theme, “Combatting the Menace of Substandard and Falsified Medical Products”. Most of the participants lamented the lack of strong laws with heavy penalties, to deal with those caught in the act.

The Registrar of the PSN, Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed, while speaking at the event, lamented the lack of bite from the Judiciary, and gave an example of how they were able to trace a fake products producer to their base in China, where they were prosecuted within days; the matter has been in court here for years. He further added that, the task force of the PSN have so far closed down over 300,000 drugs shops found not to have compiled with the nation’s drug law, and stated that these fake drug barons have also relied on the court to stop the task force from working.

Also speaking at the event, a Panelist from Ghana, called for a special court to be created to handle all drug related issues, as well as training for law enforcement officers, especially the Police and court officials.

Mr Williams Agbavitor, who is the Acting Head Legal, FDA, Ghana, also called on all participants to improve their knowledge of the law, especially the drugs law, as that will help a lot in the fight against substandard and falsified medical products.

Also speaking the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mrs Mojisola Adeyeye, represented by a Pharmacist, Fraden Bitrus, spoke about the lack of funds and under-staffing, as some of the factors affecting the fight against substandard and falsified medical products in Nigeria.

He called on Nigeria Pharmacists to close ranks and collaborate, both locally and internationally, because the fight is one that can be won.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Country Director of AGA-Africa, Mrs Ebelechukwu Enedah said that the high presence of substandard and falsified medical products in Nigeria is worrying, hence, the need to urgently look for ways to reverse the trend, because of the dangers it poses to the society.

She also restated the commitment of AGA –Africa towards this fight, starting with the collaboration with PSN leading to the hosting of the Seminar.