Becky Umenyili

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins has called on those elected to various positions in the country to live up to their manifestoes and electoral promises.

The cleric, who made this call during his pastoral visit to the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Omole, recently, encouraged all Nigerians to eagerly expect those voted to fulfil their manifestoes as shepherds of the people.

Archbishop Martins also exhorted everyone, particularly those in leadership positions to lead virtuously at homes, offices and business are as for common good and progress of the society.

He also advised all youth, especially about 150 faithful who were newly conferred with the Sacrament of Confirmation in the parish to express the gifts of love and faith everywhere and avoid partiality as regard tribe, class or religion.

Other highlights of his visit included the inauguration of a multi-purpose hall and Marian Grotto in the parish.

Cleric Tasks Politicians on Electoral Promises

Becky Umenyili

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins has called on those elected to various positions in the country to live up to their manifestoes and electoral promises.

The cleric, who made this call during his pastoral visit to the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit, Omole, recently, encouraged all Nigerians to eagerly expect those voted to fulfil their manifestoes as shepherds of the people.

Archbishop Martins also exhorted everyone, particularly those in leadership positions to lead virtuously at homes, offices and business are as for common good and progress of the society.

He also advised all youth, especially about 150 faithful who were newly conferred with the Sacrament of Confirmation in the parish to express the gifts of love and faith everywhere and avoid partiality as regard tribe, class or religion.

Other highlights of his visit included the inauguration of a multi-purpose hall and Marian Grotto in the parish.