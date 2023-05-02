  • Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023

Bus Carrying Stranded Nigerians from Sudan Catches Fire

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

One of the buses conveying stranded Nigerians from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, to Port Sudan where they would move into Saudi Arabia caught fire in the early hours of yesterday.

Sani Aliyu, who is Sudan was quoted as explaining that  one of the buses conveying some 50 Nigerian students from Sudan with a tag number (Katsina 1) heading to Port Sudan as part of the second batch of FGN evacuation got damaged due to excessive heat from one of the vehicle’s tyres.

He said: “Dr Hashim Idris Na’Allah, the chairman of the Nigerian Elders’ Forum in Sudan, was one of the passengers in the said bus, which contained a total of 50 students (49 males, 1 female).

“The incident happened around 2:30am Sudan time.

“The driver stopped the bus near an RSF checkpoint, just before the tire exploded causing a fire to start.

“All the passengers escaped unhurt. “Forty out of the 50 passengers were later distributed to the other buses evacuating the students, while the remaining passengers spent the night where the incident happened alongside the driver at the RSF checkpoint.

The students said the RSF really did their possible best to help the passengers and offered them with cups of tea in the morning before they left.”

However, they continued their journey to Port Sudan.

Over 1000 Nigerians are being evacuated through the Port Sudan route following the difficulties faced in getting the first batch of evacuees across the Egypt borders.

It was reported that the stranded Nigerians have spent five days at the borders as the Egyptian officials denied them access into the country where flights are already waiting to airlift them to Nigeria.


Bus Carrying Stranded Nigerians from Sudan Catches Fire

One of the buses conveying stranded Nigerians from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, to Port Sudan where they would move into Saudi Arabia caught fire in the early hours of yesterday.

Sani Aliyu, who is Sudan was quoted as explaining that  one of the buses conveying some 50 Nigerian students from Sudan with a tag number (Katsina 1) heading to Port Sudan as part of the second batch of FGN evacuation got damaged due to excessive heat from one of the vehicle’s tyres.

He said: “Dr Hashim Idris Na’Allah, the chairman of the Nigerian Elders’ Forum in Sudan, was one of the passengers in the said bus, which contained a total of 50 students (49 males, 1 female).

“The incident happened around 2:30am Sudan time.

“The driver stopped the bus near an RSF checkpoint, just before the tire exploded causing a fire to start.

“All the passengers escaped unhurt. “Forty out of the 50 passengers were later distributed to the other buses evacuating the students, while the remaining passengers spent the night where the incident happened alongside the driver at the RSF checkpoint.

The students said the RSF really did their possible best to help the passengers and offered them with cups of tea in the morning before they left.”

However, they continued their journey to Port Sudan.

Over 1000 Nigerians are being evacuated through the Port Sudan route following the difficulties faced in getting the first batch of evacuees across the Egypt borders.

It was reported that the stranded Nigerians have spent five days at the borders as the Egyptian officials denied them access into the country where flights are already waiting to airlift them to Nigeria.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.