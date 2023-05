Aig-Imoukhuede’s Book Shortlisted for BCA African Business Book of the Year

The book “Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa” by Nigerian banker, investor, philanthropist, and former Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede has been shortlisted for BCA African Business Book of the Year.

BCA Africa Business Book of the Year is an annual competition to spotlight African business stories. This is achieved by bringing together the top-tier in African publishing and the business world to celebrate stories that are changing the business landscape and also celebrate the authors and publishers behind the books.

The Business African Book of the Year winner will be announced at the forthcoming BCA awards ceremony billed to hold in The Africa Centre, London, on May 19th, 2023. The winner, first runner-up, and second runner-up will receive a cash prize of $10,000, $5,000, and $2,500, respectively.

The BCA Award, organized by The Business Council in Africa in partnership with Brand Communications and African Business Magazines, is divided into different categories, some of which include Business Strategy, Behavioural Science & Psychology, Industry specific books, Economics, Growth Markets, and Historical books on the above.

In a related development, the book was also ranked second in the list of top-selling non-fiction books in 2022 by The Rovingheights bestseller list. Since 2020, Rovingheights has shared an informal list of the top-selling titles in its stores but this year, the bookstore collaborated with Open Country Mag to compile the top 100 best-selling books in the store’s third annual list.

In her review of the book, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Former Minister of Environment, Mrs. Amina Mohammed, described Leaving the Tarmac: Buying a Bank in Africa as a brilliant, insightful book that takes every reader on an exciting entrepreneurial journey. According to Mohammed, the book leaves no one in doubt that navigating the waters of the banking sector in Nigeria is a daunting task not for the faint-hearted. She said the author had demonstrated a high sense of determination and integrity, as reflected in the book’s content.