You’re Insincere with Your Security Meeting, Osun APC Tells Adeleke                             

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Sequel to the security meeting hosted by the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, with the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 11, Mr. Akande Sikiru, and the Commissioners of Police for Oyo and Osun States last Thursday in Osogbo, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Adeleke’s administration of insincerity in fighting insecurity in the state.

Adeleke had stated during the meeting that was said to have lasted for five hours that he was worried by the spate of inter-state criminal attacks that have affected Osun State as well.

The Osun State APC acting Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo yesterday stated that the security meeting called by the state governor “was a smokescreen orchestrated by him to cause deliberate diversion on the real causes of insecurity in the state.”

Lawal, who tasked Adeleke to remove the ‘log in his eyes before he thinks of removing a speck of wood from the eyes of other people’, submitted that nothing meaningful and tangible can be achieved by his administration in the area of security unless his efforts in this regard are domesticated.

The acting state APC chairman alleged that Osun State has become a safe haven for notorious political hoodlums who have been making lives difficult for the inhabitants of the state since the inauguration of the Adeleke administration on November 27, 2022.

He disclosed that “it is absurd to hear that it is the same governor who shields the dangerous political thugs that he used to oppress, intimidate and willfully disenfranchise some members of the opposition from observing their civic responsibility that is now talking from both sides of his mouth on the need to fight inter-state criminal attacks.”

According to Lawal, “Where was this emergency apostle of peace in the person of Governor Adeleke when the political thugs loyal to his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), killed about 17 members and supporters of the APC in Ijesaland alone before the last three elections, the results of which he is now dubiously flaunting as a testimony for his phony popularity and acceptability in the state?

“Where was Adeleke when there were reports of killings and attacks of the members of the opposition in other parts of the state before and during the said elections which have now become the basis of his arranged acceptability?

“Why has it become difficult for Governor Adeleke to condemn the needless killings and attacks of the members and supporters of the opposition (APC) before and during the elections if truly the wicked and inhuman acts did not receive his blessings?

“Governor Adeleke should stop assaulting the sensibilities of the discerning members of the society by stopping his lip service to fighting insecurity in and outside the state.

“Adeleke should know that any effort that his administration may be making in fighting insecurity would amount to nothing until he has the political will to probe and sanction the hired thugs who killed some of our members to enable the PDP record the fraudulent victory in the last three elections.

“Anything short of this is balderdash, as the blood of those APC members and supporters killed by the PDP thugs in order to rig the elections would be on the head of the governor and will haunt him till eternity.”

