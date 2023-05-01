Tambuwal: Enter the Distinguished Senator

By Dahiru Maishanu

The waiting is over and the time has crystallised. The scheming and the schemers have been put to shame. Jokers have been shaken to their marrows and the shenanigans of the creepy have been unveiled. Enter the Distinguished Senator.

In fact, those wishing for the failure of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the polls have been finally put to shame. The Governor has been officially announced and unveiled as the winner of the Sokoto South Senatorial District race, 2023. He has received his Certificate of Return as our duly elected Senator this. Enter the Distinguished Senator.

A cursory look at the enigma called Governor Aminu Waziri will unveil the persona behind the spectacular personality that has cruised many herculean horizons like the Concorde in the air, criss-crossing the space in the 90s. The metamorphosis of a gentle young man from a humble background to a meteoric height is indeed phenomenal.

It started in earnest, in 2003 after more than a decade long period of law practice, when he ran and won the House of Representatives seat of Tambuwal-Kebbe in Sokoto state as a first timer. He remained on that Seat for three consecutive tenures, occupying the position of majority leader, deputy chief whip, minority leader and ultimately ended as the Speaker of Green Chamber..

In 2015, the dexterous lawmaker crossed to the executive and contested and won the Sokoto State governorship race, thus becoming the undisputed leader of the Seat of the Caliphate.

For eight years, he sat there comfortably with ease, until he changed gear to contest for the Seat of Senator of the Sokoto South Senatorial District. Amidst tight and dangerously schemed plots from his political adversaries, he shook the table and floored his enemies, his dreamer opponent and came out victorious and unscathed.

The calculated and the highly, scientifically designed, seemingly water-proofed designs by those that have taken the Sokoto people as nincompoops, indiscernible , Naira wards street pickers and easy preys for undesirable misnomers and politically naive have failed with the last man standing stepping into the Red Chamber.

At the Red Chamber, he will change the arithmetic and render the window dressing cosmetics of the ultra conservatives at that hallowed House.

He will simply change the statistics and expose their divide and rule , chauvinistic and nepotism inclined agenda in the Chamber. He will also expose Constituency projects personalization and general fraud.

Finally, as a veteran member in the national legislature, the Senator elect will clip the hands of those hiding under our ignorance to turn constituency projects into their personal projects and claiming ownership of them. He will expose their sharp dealings and burn their ‘light’ fingers and put them where they truly belong. We wish you well, Distinguished Senator (elect) Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

*Maishanu writes via Moyijoh62@yahoo.com

