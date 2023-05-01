Speakership Aspirant, Betara Places Deceased Member-elect Son on Scholarship

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Leading contender for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu on Sunday in company of about 60 colleagues stormed Jalingo, the Taraba State Capital, North East Nigeria on a condolence visit to the late Member-elect, Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanci who passed away last week.

Out of deep compassion, Betara placed the deceased son on scholarship as a way of lessening the family’s burden.

He also met with the late lawmakers wife who is an expectant mother as well as the deceased aged parents, assuring them of his support and scholarship for the child’s education.

Recall that Maihanchi who was elected to represent Jalingo, Yorro, Zing Federal Constituency of the state in the just concluded general election, died in the early hours of last week in Abuja following a brief illness.

Hon. Betara who is the incumbent Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations in a statement issued by his media campaign team expressed grief over the ugly incident.

He described the late member-elect as “a brother and friend,”

On the visit to the family the lawmaker said “Earlier today, myself, and the team of my colleagues paid a condolence visit to the family of our beloved colleague, late Hon. Isma’ila Yashua Maihanchi. I want to sincerely appreciate the over 60 Honourable Members of the House of Representatives who took out time and accompanied me, despite their busy schedule.

“I was indeed touched by their depth of sacrifices and show of love, as we had to fly through Yola and took a voyage of about nine hours to Taraba State, while it was raining cat and dog in some axis as we travelled. During my condolence message as we visited the wife of the late, and his biological parents, I promised them, that his son shall be placed on scholarship from primary education to any level he desires to attain henceforth”.