  • Monday, 1st May, 2023

Seplat Appreciates Staff, Congratulates Nigerian Workers 

Business | 1 hour ago

The management of Nigeria’s leading indigenous oil and gas company, Seplat Energy Plc has extended warm appreciation to all its staff for being part of the success story recorded at the start of 2023 operational year.

In a message by Seplat’s Board Chairman, Mr. Basil Omiyi to the staff, management of the company thanked all for remaining focused on delivering what it called ‘strong performance.’ 

The performance consists in what the management describes as excellent start to 2023; a highlight of which shows production averaging 51,720 boepd, 3.8 million person-hours without a lost-time injury, revenues up 37% to US$331 million, profit after tax up 189% to US$57.5million and core annual dividend target raised by 20% to 12 US cents per share.

Seplat Management reassured staff that the Board remains united in its determination to implement the strong corporate governance that will “enable us to create a sustainable business that maximises returns for all stakeholders while delivering an energy transition that drives social and economic benefits for all Nigerians.”

In the same vein, Seplat Management has congratulated Nigerian eorkers on the occasion of this year’s Workers’ DAY celebration.  While appreciating the sacrifice of Nigerian workers in the country’s economy, Seplat has encouraged every worker to remain united in achieving a progressive Nigeria in spite of the prevailing challenges.

