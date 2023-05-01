Police Arrest Suspected Ritualist in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a member of notorious ritualists syndicate, Ifasoji Ayangbemi, who killed and dismembered the body of one Oyindamola Adeyemi at Ijebu Ode on the 28th of January 2023.

The suspect, according to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Ogun State Command, Abimbila Oyeyemi, was arrested exactly four months after Oyindamola was killed.

Oyeyemi said the 35-year-old Ayangbesan, whose other members of his gang had earlier been arrested was apprehended following painstaking intelligence based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende Divisional headquarters, which led them to his hideout at Ijade Iloti area of Ijebu Ode.

The PPRO said: “The suspect who had been indicted by the earlier arrested members of the syndicate as the person who bought the two legs of the victim, ran away, immediately he heard that he has been mentioned by his colleagues.

“Since then, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Obalende Division, Murphy Salami, has detailed his detectives to be on his trail with the view to arrest him and possibly recover the deceased two legs from him and prosecute him with his colleagues in crime .

“Luck ran against him when he was apprehended at his Ijade Iloti hideout on the 28th of April 2023.

Immediately he was arrested, the suspect made an offer of N1 million bribe to the policemen, but which was rejected.

“On interrogation, he confessed being part of the syndicate that killed Oyindamola Adeyemi, and that he was the person who severed the two legs of the deceased which he claimed he used for ritual purpose.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments (SCID), in order to prosecute him with other members of his syndicate.